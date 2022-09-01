West Virginia opens the 2022 college football season at Pittsburgh

How to watch

When: Thurs., Sept. 1

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Pittsburgh: Last season, Pitt won the ACC title behind a record-breaking offense, but lost its two most important pieces: quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison, but it brought on USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis to pair with Pitt's remaining skill players in tandem with what should be a strong presence at both lines of scrimmage.

West Virginia: Looking at a potentially exciting offense with transfer quarterback JT Daniels, a former 5-star recruit, at the helm paired with some decent perimeter speed and coordinator Graham Harrell, who calls an aggressive brand of offense. But the Mountaineers may not be up to the task defensively, especially up front.

Pitt vs. West Virginia odds, line, spread

Pittsburgh comes into the game as 7.5 point favorites over West Virginia, according to the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook, who set the over/under mark at 51.5 points.

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia preview, prediction

West Virginia vs. Pitt odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, prediction by computer model

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook