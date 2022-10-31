Alabama vs. LSU picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

Alabama vs. LSU odds, spread, lines: Week 10 college football picks, predictions by computer model

A major SEC West clash is set for this weekend as ranked division rivals Alabama and LSU square off in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday.

Alabama comes in off the idle week and already at one loss with no room for error as the defending SEC champions look to return to the College Football Playoff.

LSU has two losses on the year, but none in SEC West play, and has found a groove offensively behind quarterback Jayden Daniels in Brian Kelly's debut season in Death Valley.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Alabama vs. LSU picks, predictions

Week 10 college football picks: Alabama vs. LSU

The computers favor the visiting team, as Alabama comes in with the 76.4 percent chance to defeat LSU on Saturday.

That leaves the Tigers a 23.6 percent shot to hand the Crimson Tide their second loss and stay in the hunt for the SEC West.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Alabama, which comes in the 13 point favorites over LSU, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under at 58.5 points for the matchup.

Alabama checks in at No. 2 on the index's 131 college football rankings, projected to win 10.9 games this season and be 28.4 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

FPI estimates the Crimson Tide has a 51.0 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, fourth best nationally, and an 18.3 percent shot to win the national championship.

LSU owns the No. 9 slot on the computer's rankings, projected to win 8.5 games with a 19.3 percent chance to win the SEC West.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (30 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (15)
T-2. Tennessee (18)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF

