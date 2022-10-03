Alabama vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

Back in the preseason, the matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M was supposed to be the premier date on the Week 6 college football schedule.

Not so much right now after the Aggies dropped two of their first four games behind a very anemic offensive output.

Alabama, as expected, is undefeated through five games and perfect through two SEC matchups, and back in the No. 1 position in the AP top 25 rankings.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Week 6 college football picks: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

The index is leaning very heavily in one direction, as Alabama comes in with the overwhelming 96.2 percent chance to defeat Texas A&M on Saturday.

That's a heavy condemnation of where the Aggies program is right now, which has the slim 3.8 percent chance to upset the Crimson Tide.

The computer's projected margin of victory in Alabama's favor is by far the biggest for any team playing in a conference game this weekend.

And the oddsmakers aren't far behind, as Alabama comes in the big 24.5 point favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 51.5 points for the game.

There's precious little confidence, from the computer models or the human bookmakers setting the lines, in A&M's ability to match up with the Crimson Tide's defensive front seven alignment on the road.

Alabama checks in at No. 1 on the index's 131 college football rankings and projected to win 11.8 games on the season, with a national-best 86.6 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.

FPI predicts the Tide will win games by an average margin of 31.2 points each week, the nation's highest mark.

Texas A&M owns the No. 36 position on the index rankings, projected to win games by an average of 7.5 points and estimated to win 6.3 games this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

