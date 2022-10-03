College football betting lines, point spreads, odds for Week 6 games

There may not have been a lot of upsets last Saturday, but there are seven new teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings that weren't there last week after a ton of change in the poll.

And some of those newly ranked schools are in action this weekend in a slate of impactful games, including a few matchups that could have a direct effect on how some conference races shake out.

That includes three head-to-head games featuring ranked teams: one in the Big 12, one in the SEC, and another in the surprisingly robust Pac-12.

Here's your look at the game odds and betting lines for Saturday's action on the Week 6 schedule.

College football odds, betting lines for Week 6

Texas (-6.5) vs. Oklahoma. Not that it will dampen the usual passion at the Cotton Bowl, but for the first time since 1998, Mack Brown's first year at UT, the Red River Shootout will feature two unranked teams on the same field. OU has allowed 96 points the last two games behind a discombobulated defense and quarterback Dillon Gabriel is dealing with a head injury, while Texas brings in college football's premier running back in Bijan Robinson and quarterback prodigy Quinn Ewers could be back, too.

No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at No. 25 LSU. Every week is a chance to make a statement in the SEC, and this game is no different. The Vols are coming off a bye week following wins over Pitt and Florida, while LSU already has 2 wins in the West in Brian Kelly's maiden season. A win here could propel Tennessee into the top five and into division contention against a Georgia team that hasn't looked itself the past two weeks.

No. 17 TCU (-6) at No. 19 Kansas. Who knew the major Big 12 clash this week would take place in Lawrence? Kansas has GameDay on site in arguably its biggest game ever and has a chance to prove it belongs in the top 25 rankings after ending the Power 5's longest poll drought this week. No pressure, Jayhawks. KU can move the ball, but so can TCU, which just dropped 55 on the Sooners.

No. 11 Utah (-3) at No. 18 UCLA. The defending Pac-12 champion Utes are already at one loss after the opener at Florida, while the Bruins have won 8 straight and are coming off a statement win over ranked Washington. UCLA has the pieces to get deep and score, while Utah has the front seven to challenge them, plus an offense of its own winning games by 35 points each.

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia (-29.5). The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry could finally spell doom for Bryan Harsin, who's been skating on thin ice since the offseason. Georgia has struggled in wins over Kent State and Missouri, needing a fourth-quarter comeback in the latter case, as its line had issues protecting the quarterback. But we've seen what this Bulldog team can do against quality competition, demolishing a decent Oregon team in the opener.

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama (-24.5). Back in pole position after stepping on Arkansas, the Tide returns home for what was supposed to be the premier matchup on the college football schedule. Not so much now after the Aggies dropped 2 games and are playing truly anemic offense, but this one can still get close, especially given the unknown status of quarterback Bryce Young, who suffered a painful shoulder injury last week. A&M still presents a formidable front on defense and can test Bama's backs.

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State (-6.5). Newly ranked Bulldogs host newly unranked Hogs in an SEC West clash.

Missouri at Florida (-10.5). Gators coming off a rout over Eastern Washington with a chance to get a leg-up in the SEC East against a Mizzou team kicking itself after having Georgia on the ropes last week.

Wisconsin (-9.5) at Northwestern. Paul Chryst is out and Jim Leonhard is in to make his case that he should be the Badgers' next permanent coach.

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State (-10). The undefeated Cowboys can take another big step closer to Big 12 title contention at home.

No. 3 Ohio State (-25.5) at Michigan State. Sparty and its $95 million man have dropped three in a row and now host the Buckeye blitzkrieg.

No. 20 Kansas State (-2) at Iowa State. The Martinez/Vaughn duo has proved successful so far with wins over OU and Tech and have the Wildcats tied for first in the Big 12.

North Carolina at Miami (-4). Hapless Hurricanes are at 2-2 and welcome Drake Maye's big arm and the Tar Heels' deep threats.

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky (-10.5). Wildcats lost a close one at Ole Miss a week ago and want to take it out on the Gamecocks in an SEC East matchup.

No. 5 Clemson (-20.5) at Boston College. Winners of two straight over ranked division foes, Clemson gets back on the road with a much improved offense and its sights on the College Football Playoff.

Washington State at No. 6 USC (-11). Still perfect, the Trojans are elite moving the ball, but their defense has shown some slips the last 2 weeks.

Florida State at No. 14 NC State (-3.5). Can't blame the Noles for being mad they're unranked while the LSU team they beat made the poll this week, and now set up for a road shootout with Devin Leary and the Wolfpack.

