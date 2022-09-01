Skip to main content

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Arkansas vs. Cincinnati on the Week 1 college football schedule

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati opens the 2022 college football schedule

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati opens the 2022 college football schedule

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Arkansas: One of college football's most improved teams last season, the Razorbacks lose some, but keep a lot, including the core of a very strong rushing attack, most of their great offensive line, and most importantly, KJ Jefferson returning at quarterback. Treylon Burks is gone, but Jadon Hazelwood is a 5-star transfer who steps into a quality receiver room.

Cincinnati: The first non-Power 5 team to make the College Football Playoff a year ago, Cincy loses nine key contributors at important positions, including at quarterback. But don't forget what the Bearcats bring back: a ton of experience on both lines of scrimmage and at defensive back that will try to contain the Hogs' productive rushers while giving its own passing attack the time to develop.

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati odds, spread, betting lines

Oddsmakers are siding with the SEC West hopefuls, as Arkansas is the narrow 6.5 point favorite to beat Cincinnati, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under of 52 points.

College Football Power Index went with the Hogs, who have a 59.6 percent chance to defeat the Bearcats, who have a 40.4 percent shot at the upset.

More from College Football HQ

College Football Week 1 TV Schedule, Top 25 Rankings

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football preview, prediction

College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, predictions

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

kj jefferson arkansas
News

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
georgia football ladd mcconkey
Schedules

Georgia vs. Oregon Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan running back Blake Corum in a Big Ten college football game.
Schedules

Michigan vs. Colorado State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
cedric tillman tennessee football
News

Tennessee vs. Ball State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time

By James Parks
College football schedule updates from AP Top 25 rankings.
News

College football today: Week 1 scores, rankings updated

By James Parks
college football penn state
News

Penn State vs. Purdue: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, stream, game time

By James Parks
college football arkansas large
News

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati football preview, prediction

By James Parks
big ten football
News

College football expansion: Big Ten met with Washington, targeting 5 schools

By James Parks