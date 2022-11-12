Skip to main content

WATCH: Clemson RB Will Shipley hurdles Louisville player on amazing TD run

Will Shipley took to the skies on a TD play for Clemson against Louisville
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson running back Will Shipley pulled off an amazing hurdle while running for a long touchdown early in the second half against Louisville on Saturday.

Shipley found a hole in the middle of the formation and went up the middle before scampering into the open field.

But when a Louisville defender appeared in his path, Shipley did what the best do: go for liftoff while taking two other big hits on the way towards the end zone.

Will Shipley goes airborne for Clemson

Shipley's touchdown run gave Clemson a three-score lead in what the team was hoping would be a rebound from last weekend's loss at Notre Dame.

Clemson, which came into last week as the No. 4 team in the second College Football Playoff rankings, was unable to maintain its perfect record while dropping its first game and sliding to No. 10 in this week's CFP poll.

More from College Football HQ

Power Rankings: College football power rankings for Week 11

Place your bets: Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Week 11 picks: Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

CFP rankings: College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Let's go bowling: Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

Teams on notice: College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

College football pick 'em: Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

Week 11 rankings: College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
News

WATCH: Clemson RB Will Shipley hurdles Louisville player on amazing TD run

By James Parks
College football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College Football Games on TV Today: Week 11 Schedule, Scores for Saturday

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams
News

Miyan Williams injury: Status of Ohio State running back after being carted off

By James Parks
Notre Dame receiver Braden Lenzy scores a TD against Navy.
News

WATCH: Notre Dame's Braden Lenzy hauls in circus TD catch

By James Parks
Scenes at an LSU college football game in the SEC.
News

College football picks: Week 11 predictions by ESPN GameDay

By James Parks
College football analyst Lee Corso, a fixture on ESPN College GameDay since 1987.
News

ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with health issue again

By James Parks
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
News

Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching

By James Parks