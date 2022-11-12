WATCH: Clemson RB Will Shipley hurdles Louisville player on amazing TD run

Clemson running back Will Shipley pulled off an amazing hurdle while running for a long touchdown early in the second half against Louisville on Saturday.

Shipley found a hole in the middle of the formation and went up the middle before scampering into the open field.

But when a Louisville defender appeared in his path, Shipley did what the best do: go for liftoff while taking two other big hits on the way towards the end zone.

Will Shipley goes airborne for Clemson

Shipley's touchdown run gave Clemson a three-score lead in what the team was hoping would be a rebound from last weekend's loss at Notre Dame.

Clemson, which came into last week as the No. 4 team in the second College Football Playoff rankings, was unable to maintain its perfect record while dropping its first game and sliding to No. 10 in this week's CFP poll.

