College football lines for Week 11: Texas, Alabama among Saturday's favorites

As we push further into the month of November, the college football season turns decisively into the all-important division and conference title races that will, in turn, help sort out this year's College Football Playoff picture.

Georgia and LSU helped re-shuffle the deck last weekend after statement victories over Tennessee and Alabama, respectively, while Ohio State and Michigan both stayed undefeated and should be once they face off in The Game later this month.

But let's get onto Week 11, with a few important matches on tap for this Saturday.

Alabama, fresh off its second loss of the season, heads on the road again, this time to a highly-ranked Ole Miss team with both looking to stay in the SEC West race as much as they can, both having already lost to division leader LSU.

And that Tigers team heads out to Arkansas this week in its effort to stay perfect the rest of the way and make it to Atlanta, where it hopes to play for the SEC Championship against likely East Division champion Georgia. Not bad for Brian Kelly in his first year on the job.

Looking ahead to college football's Week 11 betting action

Rankings reflect AP top 25 poll

No. 1 Georgia (-16.5, 53.5) at Mississippi State. Mike Leach's squad is coming off a close win over Auburn and returns home with the toughest gig in the sport right now: facing off against a Georgia team that just manhandled a great Tennessee squad, holding the nation's top offense to nothing in particular while unleashing its own skill threats in a barrage of deep passing plays.

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (-38.5, 57.5). IU took one on the chin against Penn State last week and now runs into a Buckeye blitzkrieg that struggled badly on the road at Northwestern in a close win and wants to re-assure the College Football Playoff committee that it hasn't lost a step on offense.

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (-29.5, 51). Quietly emerging as arguably the more complete team in the Big Ten, the Wolverines pack a punch with a top 5 defense and a rushing attack that can stack up yards in a hurry. All the pieces are falling into place for Michigan to make a run at the Big Ten Championship.

No. 7 LSU (-3, 63.5) at Arkansas. Brian Kelly has this program humming after the win over Alabama, but he has to be careful of the trap potential going on the road to a Razorback team that can ground and pound, despite its recent struggles.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7, 65). It's not just the CFP committee that's been down on the Horned Frogs; now the bookmakers are starting to question this team as it goes into a major road tilt against their primary challengers in the Big 12. Texas comes in the touchdown favorite for a matchup pitting two great quarterbacks against each other, but TCU has to be on guard against its slow starts up to now: the Longhorns may not let it come back this time.

No. 10 Alabama (-11.5, 63.5) at No. 11 Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin and his Rebels had two weeks to prepare for a Crimson Tide squad that hasn't played its best on the road, losing twice and playing to a 1-point win at Texas. Ole Miss has the power to run the ball for chunk yards, but can struggle moving the ball in the air if a defense takes away the play-action, as LSU proved a few weeks ago.

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (-13.5, 72.5). Michael Penix has elevated this Huskies offense in his and head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season, but so has the rookie pairing of Dan Lanning and Bo Nix: the Ducks have won eight straight games while scoring 40 points in each of them.

Other Week 11 game lines

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee (-21, 56.5). There's still an outside chance for the Vols to get into the playoff hunt, but only by winning and hoping for some chaos around the country.

Colorado at No. 8 USC (-34.5, 66). Another seemingly easy target for the Trojans to beat up on, provided their unreliable defense can meet the challenge while Caleb Williams and his receivers are putting up the points.

Louisville at No. 12 Clemson (-7.5, 51.5). Fresh off an ugly loss at Notre Dame, the ACC favorite Tigers are still in the thick of the conference title race, but face a worthy opponent in a Cardinal team that recently pounded Wake.

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest (-3.5, 76). Drake Maye should find some lanes against the Deacons secondary with a chance to move towards clinching the ACC Coastal title.

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane (-2, 51.5). UCF has a chance to move into the lead in the AAC with a win against the league's current leader, or Tulane will come through with a chance to ward off its biggest competitor for that spot.

