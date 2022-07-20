Former college football player dead at 35

Skip to main content

College football news: Former Notre Dame lineman Paul Duncan dead at 35

Tragedy has struck the college football community as former Notre Dame offensive lineman Paul Duncan has died at the age of 35.

Ellen Duncan, Paul's wife, announced his death on social media.

"Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood. Today he was pronounced brain dead. We will have a medical examination to understand cause of death.

"His body will be donated to people in need of organs and to medical research. Details on funeral arrangements to follow.

"Thank you for your prayer and support."

The Notre Dame football program confirmed Duncan's death and paid tribute to the member of the Fighting Irish's Class of 2009.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan," the team said. "A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father,"

Duncan originally signed on with Notre Dame as a member of its 2005 recruiting class from the state of Georgia.

He went on to graduate from Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and played briefly with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Duncan is survived by his wife and two daughters.

