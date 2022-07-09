Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full Notre Dame football schedule for the Fighting Irish 2022 season.
Notre Dame football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 3 at Ohio State
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Marshall
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. California
Week 4, Sept. 24 at North Carolina
Week 5, Oct. 1 Idle
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. BYU
Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Stanford
Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. UNLV
Week 9, Oct. 29 at Syracuse
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Clemson
Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Navy
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Boston College
Week 13, Nov. 26 at USC
Notre Dame football schedule overview
Ohio State Buckeyes
2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Ohio State leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Ohio State won, 44-28 (2016)*
* 2016 Fiesta Bowl
Marshall Thundering Herd
2021 record: 7-6 (5-3 C-USA)
All time series: Never played
California Golden Bears
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 4-0
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 41-8 (1967)
North Carolina Tar Heels
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 20-1
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 44-34 (2021)
BYU Cougars
2021 record: 10-3
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 49-23 (2005)
Stanford Cardinal
2021 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 21-13
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 45-14 (2021)
UNLV Rebels
2021 record: 2-10 (2-6 Mountain West)
All time series: Never played
Clemson Tigers
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 ACC)
All time series: Clemson leads, 4-2
Last meeting: Clemson won, 34-10 (2020)*
* ACC Championship Game
Navy Midshipmen
2021 record: 4-8 (3-5 AAC)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 78-13-1
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 34-6 (2021)
Boston College Eagles
2021 record: 6-6 (2-6 ACC)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 16-9
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 45-31 (2020)
USC Trojans
2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12)
All time series: Notre Dame leads, 48-36-5
Last meeting: Notre Dame won, 31-16 (2021)
Notre Dame football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 5
No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State
Final score: Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)
Week 2, Sept. 11
Toledo at No. 8 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29
Week 3, Sept. 18
Purdue at No. 12 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13
Week 4, Sept. 25
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Final score: Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame
Final score: Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
Final score: Notre Dame 32, Virginia Tech 29
Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle
Week 8, Oct. 23
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 31, USC 16
Week 9, Oct. 30
North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34
Week 10, Nov. 6
Navy at No. 10 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 34, Navy 6
Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia
Final score: Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3
Week 12, Nov. 20
Georgia Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame
Final score: Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford
Final score: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14
Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, 2022
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State
Final score: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.