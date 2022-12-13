Ohio State missed out 5-star recruit as college football NIL arms race heats up: report

The new NIL rules in college football have already completely changed the landscape of the sport over the last few years as for the first time, players are able to legally put some serious money in the bank.

Money serious enough that apparently a powerhouse like Ohio State is falling behind in the arms race to lure the top prospects to its football program.

Speaking on 97.1 FM in Columbus, reporter Dave Biddle said that Ohio State missed out on a 5-star recruit because the school was unable to offer him even half of what he was seeking in NIL compensation.

Ohio State's place in the new NIL market in college football came into clearer focus recently when athletic director Gene Smith sent out a statement to supporters asking fans and business leaders to support the Buckeyes' collectives.

And head football coach Ryan Day made headlines during the summer when he reportedly told businessmen and Ohio State supporters that the football team would need $13 million in NIL money to keep his current roster on campus.

Smith's recent statement and the overall increase in money sloshing through NIL collectives across college football from mega-boosters would seem to imply that Day's estimate may have already increased since the summer.

