College football Week 3 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 3 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

Odds via SI Sportsbook

ATS picks for college football's Week 3 action

No. 1 Georgia (-25) at South Carolina. Two key injuries in the Gamecocks defense and a line that has struggled to protect Spencer Rattler going against a ferocious Georgia front seven and the Bulldogs' skill pieces firing on all cylinders. ATS pick: Georgia by 23, doesn't cover

UConn at No. 4 Michigan (-47.5). The Wolverines are averaging more than 53 points per game and that average should stay put against the overmatched Huskies, especially with dynamic dual threat quarterback J.J. McCarthy driving this offense. ATS pick: Michigan by 40, doesn't cover

No. 6 Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska. Scott Frost is out for the Huskers, who are an open question, with some decent skill talent, but how will they respond against a more talented OU team still finding its own way? ATS pick: Oklahoma by 14, covers

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon (-4). Don't let the Georgia game fool you, Oregon has speed and physicality in the front seven and offensive line and can push the ball downfield. BYU can throw the ball, but will it have its top 2 receivers, and if so, how effective are they coming off injuries? ATS pick: Oregon by 7, covers

No. 20 Ole Miss (-16.5) at Georgia Tech. The Rebels should be able to power through on the ground with their top two backs and Jaxson Dart should make a case for being the starter at QB, but Tech has been able to make some plays at and behind the line defensively. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 20, covers

Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State (-10). Both teams can put the ball in the air, but the Wolfpack should have the edge in the front seven going against Tech's inexperienced offensive line. ATS pick: NC State by 9, doesn't cover

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington (-3.5). Sparty had one of college football's worst pass defenses a year ago and now faces its first real test of this season against a Huskies offense churning out yards and points with transfer Michael Penix working behind center in Kalen DeBoer's new offense. ATS pick: Washington by 7, covers

USF at No. 18 Florida (-24.5). Gators took a nasty L at home to Kentucky when its offense didn't click as it had in the Utah win. Anthony Richardson needs to find his perimeter threat while this backfield continues to develop into one of the nation's most promising. ATS pick: Florida by 20, doesn't cover

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M (-6). It looks like the Aggies will make the change at QB after a shocking loss at home to App State. Max Johnson should test the Canes' secondary enough to open some running lanes for Devon Achane on the ground while A&M's front tangles with Tyler Van Dyke, a 70% passer with targets on the outside. ATS pick: Texas A&M by 3, doesn't cover

Fresno State at No. 7 USC (-11.5). A possible back-and-forth air assault from two quarterbacks with the arm and the pieces to get chunk plays on the regular. Caleb Williams has the better options, but Jake Haener is an efficiency expert throwing the ball and will test a Southern Cal D that has 8 takeaways on the year. ATS pick: USC by 15, covers

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook