Former Oregon QB considering two SEC programs after entering transfer portal

The collegiate football landscape has evolved into a space where roster construction never truly ends, even after the traditional signing period concludes. Coaching staffs work tirelessly to secure commitments from high school talent but must also navigate the ripple effects when veteran leaders choose to stay on campus. This delicate ecosystem is most volatile at the quarterback position, where only one player can see the field at a time, and depth charts are constantly scrutinized.

A major program from the West Coast recently received significant news regarding its offensive leadership for the upcoming 2026 season. While the return of a star quarterback bolsters the coaching staff's immediate championship aspirations, it can create a bottleneck for younger talent waiting for their opportunity.

The reality of the depth chart often dictates decisions for young prospects seeking an early path to playing time.

This dynamic led to the departure of a highly ranked freshman signee, who officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday evening.

The four-star prospect is now actively engaging with potential suitors from major conferences as he looks to reset his collegiate timeline before ever participating in a practice. His exit highlights the ruthless nature of modern college football recruiting, where stability is fleeting.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning will move forward without his lone quarterback signee from the 2026 class. Following the announcement that Dante Moore would return to Eugene rather than enter the NFL Draft, incoming freshman Bryson Beaver elected to explore other options.

According to reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the former Vista Murrieta High School product has already identified two primary targets for his next home. Beaver is reportedly set to visit the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs in the immediate future to determine his next steps.

Dante Moore's decision to return to Oregon, along with the transfer addition of Dylan Raiola, complicated the quarterback depth chart, likely leading to Bryson Beaver's decision to enter the transfer portal. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The timeline for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound passer has been accelerated significantly in recent weeks. He signed his National Letter of Intent with the Ducks on December 3, following a commitment that lasted nearly six months. Beaver originally committed to the Boise State Broncos early in his recruitment, but later reconsidered his options.

His stock rose significantly after a strong performance on the summer camp circuit prompted him to reopen his recruitment and flip his commitment. The 247 Sports Composite rankings eventually listed him as the No. 12 quarterback in the country and the No. 174 player overall.

His path to the field in Eugene became complicated by the arrival of transfer Dylan Raiola. The former Nebraska Cornhusker and five-star recruit is expected to redshirt this season while serving as the primary backup to Moore.

Raiola will likely have two years of eligibility remaining to lead the offense starting in 2027. The Ducks also experienced attrition among reserves, with Austin Novosad and Luka Moga departing, but they retain 2025 four-star Akili Smith Jr. and reserve Brock Thomas.

Beaver will now look to carve out his own path, perhaps in the Southeastern Conference.

