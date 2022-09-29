College football picks, predictions for Week 5 schedule of games

Week 5 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to see the updated picks and predictions coming into Saturday's action.

Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Week 5 college football picks, predictions

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

SC State at South Carolina

Thurs., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | SECN

Line: No line

Prediction: South Carolina 98.1%

Utah State at No. 19 BYU

Thurs., Sept. 29 | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Line: BYU -24.5

Prediction: BYU 95.2%

Tulane at Houston

Fri., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Houston -2.5

Prediction: Tulane 53.4%

UTSA at MTSU

Fri. Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: UTSA -4.5

Prediction: MTSU 61.6%

San Diego State at Boise State

Fri., Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. | FS1

Line: Boise State -6.5

Prediction: Boise State 75.7%

No. 15 Washington at UCLA

Fri., Sept. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Washington -2.5

Prediction: Washington 54.5%

New Mexico at UNLV

Fri., Sept. 30 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: UNLV -14.5

Prediction: UNLV 79.0%

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -11

Prediction: Michigan 76.8%

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Ole Miss -7

Prediction: Ole Miss 78.5%

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Line: Oklahoma -6

Prediction: Oklahoma 65.5%

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Minnesota -12.5

Prediction: Minnesota 80.1%

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Kansas State -8

Prediction: Kansas State 68.8%

Illinois at Wisconsin

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | BTN

Line: Wisconsin -7

Prediction: Wisconsin 74.3%

Louisville at Boston College

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Louisville -15.5

Prediction: Louisville 75.2%

Temple at Memphis

Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Memphis -19

Prediction: Memphis 92.2%

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah

Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Line: Utah -10.5

Prediction: Utah 82.1%

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Alabama -17

Prediction: Alabama 93.1%

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Ohio State -41

Prediction: Ohio State 98.3%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Baylor -2.5

Prediction: Baylor 65.3%

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Penn State -25.5

Prediction: Penn State 96.9%

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Florida State -7

Prediction: Florida State 73.4%

Iowa State at Kansas

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Line: Iowa State -3

Prediction: Iowa State 61.3%

Fresno State at Connecticut

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Line: Fresno State -24

Prediction: Fresno State 89.9%

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Line: North Carolina -9

Prediction: North Carolina 79.7%

Michigan State at Maryland

Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Maryland -9

Prediction: Maryland 64.6%

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Mississippi State -3

Prediction: Mississippi State 68.7%

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Coastal Carolina -10

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 61.7%

Cal at Washington State

Sat., Oct. 1 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Line: Washington State -4

Prediction: Washington State 53.7%

LSU at Auburn

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Line: LSU -9

Prediction: LSU 78.9%

Cincinnati at Tulsa

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Cincinnati -9.5

Prediction: Cincinnati 75.8%

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Georgia -28.5

Prediction: Georgia 94.8%

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -6.5

Prediction: Clemson 83.5%

Indiana at Nebraska

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Line: Nebraska -5.5

Prediction: Nebraska 60.6%

Virginia at Duke

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: Duke -3

Prediction: Duke 59.2%

West Virginia at Texas

Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Texas -9.5

Prediction: Texas 85.1%

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh

Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: Pittsburgh -22.5

Prediction: Pittsburgh 90.6%

Arizona State at No. 6 USC

Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Line: USC -25.5

Prediction: USC 93.7%

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon

Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oregon -17

Prediction: Oregon 84.6%

