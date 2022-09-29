College football picks, predictions for Week 5 schedule of games by computer model
Week 5 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to see the updated picks and predictions coming into Saturday's action.
Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football Week 5 picks, predictions
All times Eastern | Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Thursday college football picks
SC State at South Carolina
Thurs., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | SECN
Line: No line
Prediction: South Carolina 98.1%
Utah State at No. 19 BYU
Thurs., Sept. 29 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -24.5
Prediction: BYU 95.2%
Friday college football picks
Tulane at Houston
Fri., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Houston -2.5
Prediction: Tulane 53.4%
UTSA at MTSU
Fri. Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UTSA -4.5
Prediction: MTSU 61.6%
San Diego State at Boise State
Fri., Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Line: Boise State -6.5
Prediction: Boise State 75.7%
No. 15 Washington at UCLA
Fri., Sept. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Washington -2.5
Prediction: Washington 54.5%
New Mexico at UNLV
Fri., Sept. 30 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -14.5
Prediction: UNLV 79.0%
Saturday college football picks
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -11
Prediction: Michigan 76.8%
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -7
Prediction: Ole Miss 78.5%
No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -6
Prediction: Oklahoma 65.5%
Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -12.5
Prediction: Minnesota 80.1%
Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -8
Prediction: Kansas State 68.8%
Illinois at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Wisconsin -7
Prediction: Wisconsin 74.3%
Louisville at Boston College
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Louisville -15.5
Prediction: Louisville 75.2%
Temple at Memphis
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Memphis -19
Prediction: Memphis 92.2%
Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -10.5
Prediction: Utah 82.1%
Afternoon college football picks
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -17
Prediction: Alabama 93.1%
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -41
Prediction: Ohio State 98.3%
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Baylor -2.5
Prediction: Baylor 65.3%
Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -25.5
Prediction: Penn State 96.9%
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida State -7
Prediction: Florida State 73.4%
Iowa State at Kansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -3
Prediction: Iowa State 61.3%
Fresno State at Connecticut
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Fresno State -24
Prediction: Fresno State 89.9%
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: North Carolina -9
Prediction: North Carolina 79.7%
Michigan State at Maryland
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Maryland -9
Prediction: Maryland 64.6%
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -3
Prediction: Mississippi State 68.7%
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Coastal Carolina -10
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 61.7%
Cal at Washington State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -4
Prediction: Washington State 53.7%
Primetime college football picks
LSU at Auburn
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -9
Prediction: LSU 78.9%
Cincinnati at Tulsa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Cincinnati -9.5
Prediction: Cincinnati 75.8%
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -28.5
Prediction: Georgia 94.8%
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5
Prediction: Clemson 83.5%
Indiana at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Nebraska -5.5
Prediction: Nebraska 60.6%
Virginia at Duke
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: Duke -3
Prediction: Duke 59.2%
West Virginia at Texas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Texas -9.5
Prediction: Texas 85.1%
Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -22.5
Prediction: Pittsburgh 90.6%
Arizona State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: USC -25.5
Prediction: USC 93.7%
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oregon -17
Prediction: Oregon 84.6%