Skip to main content

College football picks, predictions for Week 5 schedule of games by computer model

Picks and predictions for college football's top Week 5 games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 5 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to see the updated picks and predictions coming into Saturday's action.

Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football Week 5 picks, predictions

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football picks, predictions

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Thursday college football picks

SC State at South Carolina
Thurs., Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | SECN
Line: No line
Prediction: South Carolina 98.1%

Utah State at No. 19 BYU
Thurs., Sept. 29 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Line: BYU -24.5
Prediction: BYU 95.2%

Friday college football picks

Tulane at Houston
Fri., Sept. 30 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Houston -2.5
Prediction: Tulane 53.4%

UTSA at MTSU
Fri. Sept. 30 | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UTSA -4.5
Prediction: MTSU 61.6%

San Diego State at Boise State
Fri., Sept. 30 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Line: Boise State -6.5
Prediction: Boise State 75.7%

No. 15 Washington at UCLA
Fri., Sept. 30 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Washington -2.5
Prediction: Washington 54.5%

New Mexico at UNLV
Fri., Sept. 30 | 11 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -14.5
Prediction: UNLV 79.0%

Saturday college football picks

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony looks to help get the Wolverines back to the College Football Playoff.

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -11
Prediction: Michigan 76.8%

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -7
Prediction: Ole Miss 78.5%

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -6
Prediction: Oklahoma 65.5%

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -12.5
Prediction: Minnesota 80.1%

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -8
Prediction: Kansas State 68.8%

Illinois at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Wisconsin -7
Prediction: Wisconsin 74.3%

Louisville at Boston College
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Louisville -15.5
Prediction: Louisville 75.2%

Temple at Memphis
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Memphis -19
Prediction: Memphis 92.2%

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -10.5
Prediction: Utah 82.1%

Afternoon college football picks

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -17
Prediction: Alabama 93.1%

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -41
Prediction: Ohio State 98.3%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Baylor -2.5
Prediction: Baylor 65.3%

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -25.5
Prediction: Penn State 96.9%

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida State -7
Prediction: Florida State 73.4%

Iowa State at Kansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Iowa State -3
Prediction: Iowa State 61.3%

Fresno State at Connecticut
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: Fresno State -24
Prediction: Fresno State 89.9%

Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: North Carolina -9
Prediction: North Carolina 79.7%

Michigan State at Maryland
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Maryland -9
Prediction: Maryland 64.6%

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -3
Prediction: Mississippi State 68.7%

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Coastal Carolina -10
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 61.7%

Cal at Washington State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Line: Washington State -4
Prediction: Washington State 53.7%

Primetime college football picks

Auburn Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

LSU at Auburn
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Line: LSU -9
Prediction: LSU 78.9%

Cincinnati at Tulsa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Cincinnati -9.5
Prediction: Cincinnati 75.8%

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -28.5
Prediction: Georgia 94.8%

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5
Prediction: Clemson 83.5%

Indiana at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Nebraska -5.5
Prediction: Nebraska 60.6%

Virginia at Duke
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: Duke -3
Prediction: Duke 59.2%

West Virginia at Texas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Texas -9.5
Prediction: Texas 85.1%

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -22.5
Prediction: Pittsburgh 90.6%

Arizona State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: USC -25.5
Prediction: USC 93.7%

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oregon -17
Prediction: Oregon 84.6%

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions for Week 5 schedule of games

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
News

Georgia vs. Missouri college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
BYU Cougars college football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Thursday Night Football

By James Parks
baylor
News

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Clemson vs. NC State college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
LSU vs. Auburn college football team schedule, rankings
News

LSU vs. Auburn football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ohio State vs. Rutgers college football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Arkansas Razorbacks college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction

By James Parks