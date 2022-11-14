College football player among those killed in Virginia shooting: reports

An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three people were killed and others wounded in a shooting on campus.

Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.

On Monday, The Daily Progress reported that current Virginia linebacker D'Sean Perry was among the three people killed in the shooting.

"Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds," UVA president Jim Ryan said in a statement.

"One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous."

Ryan continued, "As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and receiving medical care...

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia. This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today."

Perry came to Virginia as a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 recruiting class as a top-three prospect and a top-100 overall recruit. He scored an 84 yard touchdown off an interception during the 2020 season and had 7 tackles and a TFL this year.

