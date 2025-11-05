Joel Klatt names conference the committee 'hates' based on initial CFP rankings
When the first College Football Playoff rankings dropped Tuesday night, the ACC was nowhere near the top. Joel Klatt noticed. On his Joel Klatt Show podcast, he said plainly that the selection committee “hates the ACC,” pointing to how low the league’s best teams were ranked compared to similar programs elsewhere.
Virginia came in at No. 14, followed by Louisville at No. 15, Georgia Tech at No. 17, Miami at No. 18, and Pittsburgh at No. 24. Klatt said the rankings make it nearly impossible for the conference to earn more than one playoff berth, adding, “They’re not getting two bids. These teams are not getting propped up over the teams ahead of them.”
The rankings show how far the ACC has fallen behind the Big Ten, SEC and even the Big 12 in perception, even with strong starts from multiple teams.
Joel Klatt Says ACC Has No Path to Multiple CFP Bids
Klatt continued by breaking down how the playoff math doesn’t favor the conference. He said no ACC team can make up enough ground to earn a second bid behind the eventual champion. “There’s almost no way that they’re getting a team all the way up to be champion and a second team in a position to go to that game, lose, and still get to the playoff. I just don’t see it at all.”
He compared the ACC’s positioning with programs from other conferences, saying Utah, Oklahoma, and Texas all remain ahead of the league’s top teams. “They’re staying above those ACC teams,” Klatt said. “Notre Dame has an easy slate to end this season… They’re not getting passed by an ACC team.”
He added that the ACC is “a one-bid league” and said the chaotic race for its championship spot exacerbates the situation. Even if the winner reaches the playoffs, no other team from the conference has a viable path.
Virginia leads all ACC schools at 8-1, while Louisville and Georgia Tech remain in contention for the title game. Miami’s recent losses have all but eliminated its chances, leaving the conference’s playoff hopes resting solely on its champion.
The Cavaliers will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.