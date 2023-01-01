Skip to main content

Georgia, Ohio State both lose star players to injury in College Football Playoff game

Ohio State and Georgia both lost star tight ends to injuries in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sudden injury concerns led tight ends for both Georgia and Ohio State to their teams' locker rooms during the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game.

Darnell Washington of Georgia sustained an ankle injury and Ohio State star Cade Stover sustained a lower body injury around the waist and hip area.

Following the halftime break, Washington emerged from the Georgia locker room on crutches, taking him out of action for the rest of the game.

Stover was taken to a local hospital to further examine what ESPN reporter Holly Rowe revealed was a back spasm.

Washington is a key piece for Georgia's offense both as a pass receiver who can create serious mismatches and as an extra blocker for other playmakers.

In his absence, Georgia will lean more heavily on true freshman Oscar Delp.

Stover was seen pointing to his waist area after a play and was unable to apply even slight pressure on the injury. 

Team trainers attempted to assess the issue but were unable to due to the sensitivity of the injury on the field, electing to take him for further evaluation away from the sideline and in the locker room.

Washington has 26 receptions for 417 yards and two touchdowns this season for the defending national champion Bulldogs.

Stover has 35 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns for Ohio State.

C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Peach Bowl to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia in the semifinal game.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

georgia-football-college-rankings-playoff-scores-schedule-1
News

Georgia, Ohio State lose star playmakers to injury in College Football Playoff

By James Parks
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
News

TCU beats Michigan in bonkers College Football Playoff game: Highlights, reactions

By James Parks
college football ohio state buckeyes
Picks

Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Georgia vs. Ohio State: College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
News

Controversy as Michigan has TD taken away, then fumbles (Video)

By James Parks
college football
News

College football player dies at 22 in construction accident

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Picks

Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Picks

Michigan vs. TCU College Football Playoff game prediction, preview

By James Parks