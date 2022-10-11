College football Week 7 betting lines, game odds announced

Seven weeks into the college football season and eight teams in the AP top 25 rankings are already eligible to play in bowl games.

Now in Week 7 comes another loaded slate of games this coming Saturday as conference play continues to heat up around the nation.

That includes six head-to-head matchups between top 25 ranked teams, and three that feature undefeated teams on the same field: in the SEC, a kickoff between Alabama and resurgent Tennessee; in the Big 12, a date with TCU and Oklahoma State, and a Big Ten face-off at the Big House as Michigan hosts Penn State.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Here's your look at the current betting lines and point spreads for college football's top games this week, along with the expert predictions of the Football Power Index prediction machine.

Betting lines for college football's Week 7 action

All times Eastern and betting lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | Fox

FPI pick: Michigan 73.3%

Point spread: Michigan -7

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%

Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%

Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5



Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: Texas 88.9%

Point spread: Texas -16.5

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 p.m. | BTN

FPI pick: Minnesota 62.8%

Point spread: Minnesota -6.5

Miami at Virginia Tech

Sat., Oct. 15 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

FPI pick: Miami 78.4%

Point spread: Miami -7.5

California at Colorado

Sat., Oct. 15 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12

FPI pick: California 82.2%

Point spread: California -14.5

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | SECN

FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%

Point spread: Georgia -38.5

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%

Point spread: Alabama -7

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: TCU 57.6%

Point spread: TCU -3.5

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%

Point spread: Syracuse -3.5

Arkansas at BYU

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: BYU 64.0%

Point spread: Arkansas -1.5

Maryland at Indiana

Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

FPI pick: Maryland 80.0%

Point spread: Maryland -10.5

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern

Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

FPI pick: James Madison 66.2%

Point spread: James Madison -10.5

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 p.m. | Fox

FPI pick: Wisconsin 52.4%

Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5

Arizona at Washington

Sat., Oct. 15 | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12

FPI pick: Washington 89.0%

Point spread: Washington -15.5

LSU at Florida

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

FPI pick: LSU 62.8%

Point spread: Florida -2.5

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%

Point spread: Clemson -3.5

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%

Point spread: Mississippi State -7

Stanford at Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

FPI pick: Notre Dame 90.3%

Point spread: Notre Dame -17

Nebraska at Purdue

Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

FPI pick: Purdue 85.1%

Point spread: Purdue -13

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah

Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | Fox

FPI pick: Utah 61.7%

Point spread: Utah -3.5

North Carolina at Duke

Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

FPI pick: North Carolina 64.3%

Point spread: North Carolina -6.5

Washington State at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 15 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12

FPI pick: Oregon State 62.3%

Point spread: Oregon State -3.5

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook