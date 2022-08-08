College football rankings: Anonymous voter puts Texas at No. 1

College football rankings aren't an exact science, as fans will tell you, and on occasion there's one team that turns everybody's head in the new polls.

This preseason, that team appears to be Texas, which earned one single, anonymous vote as the No. 1 team in college football going into the season.

Overall, that vote helped boost the Longhorns' position, with the school coming in at No. 18 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 preseason rankings.

Texas earning votes in the polls isn't too surprising, but a first-place vote certainly is: the team went 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian's first season, including a home loss to Kansas.

Alabama earned the No. 1 spot with 54 first-place votes, followed by No. 2 Ohio State (5 first-place votes), No. 3 Georgia (6), and No. 4 Clemson (none).

The weekly Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings are compiled by USA Today from a poll using 65 head coaches at FBS schools.

The panel is chosen by a random draw from conference schools and independents from a group of coaches who have indicated a willingness to participate in the poll.

From there, each coach submits his own top 25 rankings with a first-place vote worth 25 points, a second-place vote worth 24, etc., to one point for 25th place.

Four coaches from Texas-based schools took part in the Coaches Poll preseason rankings, though notably not Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Dana Dimel from Texas-El Paso, Joey McGuire from Texas Tech, Jake Spavital from Texas State, and Jeff Traylor from UTSA voted in the preseason poll this year, though it's unclear if any of those coaches would want to rank Texas as the No. 1 team in college football.

Where the Longhorns belong in the top 25 - if they belong at all - will become clearer after Week 2, when they host consensus No. 1 Alabama in a major early season tilt.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pittsburgh Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Ole Miss Houston

