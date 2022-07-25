CFB realignment: Finebaum predicts where Notre Dame ends up

College football realignment picked up again this offseason with the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA in time for the 2024 season. But as usual, the big question remains: what will Notre Dame do?

The football powerhouse has maintained its independence since the beginning, going back 135 years, but could the economic situation change that?

Eventually, according to ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.

“I think Notre Dame will end up in the Big Ten if they go somewhere because it makes too much sense,” Finebaum told Always College Football with Greg McElroy.

“I don’t know what the history is with Knute Rockne and Fielding Yost and things that happened even before I was born. We’re talking 100 years ago, more than 100 years ago. But it’s time.”

Notre Dame names its price for independence

Two things remain in place that allow Notre Dame to stay independent in football: its TV contract with NBC, and its access to the College Football Playoff.

But if either of those things should change, the school could be more open to the idea of joining a conference in the future.

To avoid that situation, Notre Dame is hoping to get all it can from NBC in its next media contract in 2025. How much? A recent report contends the Irish will ask for $75 million from the network.

But for NBC to agree to that amount, it would have to add another college football property to air before or after ND games to cover that investment.

Notre Dame could sign up with the ACC, where it's a member in other sports, but that conference may not be able to muster enough revenue to warrant that move.

And if ND wants to join the Big Ten in football, it would likely have to bring its other sports with it - but to do that, the school may have to pay the ACC a huge exit fee, something it clearly doesn't want to do.

Notre Dame to the SEC? Don't count on it

With the Big Ten extending into the Los Angeles media market, analysts project the conference will be able to maintain its position atop college football with the most TV revenue in coming years.

The SEC is right behind in terms of money made, but dominates things on the field, winning 12 of the last 16 national championships.

Finebaum said he would like to see Notre Dame join the SEC, but that it's unlikely for a variety of reasons.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to convince the people that really matter at Notre Dame – and that’s the administration – that this is where they should be,” Finebaum said.

“It would wreak to some people up there as just a pure money grab, and Notre Dame, even though everything it does football wise is about money, doesn’t want anybody else to know that.”

