College football recruiting update: Deion trying to flip Clemson 5-star

Deion Sanders has more than proved his skill as a recruiter since entering the ranks of college football coaches, and now after being hired at Colorado, he's getting to work trying to flip recruits from other schools.

Five-star Clemson pledge Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at me."

The elite defensive tackle prospect says he is still in contact with other coaches, including Sanders, but that he is still "100 percent locked in" with Clemson.

"I'm in constant communication with Coach [Freddie] Roach [at Alabama]. He's still my guy. It's mainly relationship-based and I'm 100 percent locked in," Woods said at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

"Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me and see how solid I am with my recruitment. My Clemson family still hits me up more than anybody else. Even after I committed, they still recruit me."

Woods is considered a top-five prospect at the defensive line position and in the state of Alabama, and all services rate him a top 25 recruit nationally regardless of position.

He received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida, among others, but committed to Clemson instead on July 8, 2022, emerging as the highest-rated overall prospect in the Tigers' 2023 football recruiting class.

But if we know one thing about Sanders and his recruiting acumen is that he has a history of flipping prominent prospects: last offseason, he flipped former No. 1 overall player, 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter, from Florida State to Jackson State.

Early Signing Day is Dec. 21.

