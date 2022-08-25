SEC school could flip Ohio State's top wide receiver commit

In the dog-eat-dog world of college football recruiting, it's not over until it's over, something Ohio State could learn when it comes to top recruit Carnell Tate.

Tate is a consensus 4-star prospect and top 10 wide receiver nationally, and when he pledged to the Buckeyes, was their No. 2 pickup in the 2023 recruiting class.

But it appears one SEC program is still technically in the mix, as Tennessee is still in communication with the player.

Carnell Tate to Ohio State isn't final yet

"I don’t think he is done just yet," On3 director of scouting Chad Simmons said. "There’s some chatter, some buzz behind the scenes that the communication has picked back up with the coaching staff in Knoxville."

It was a close, two-horse race between Ohio State and Tennessee in the lead-up to Tate's announcement, with the Buckeyes coming in a close first over the Vols.

Simmons noted that Tate is still committed to Ohio State, but did note that he gave Tennessee an 80 percent chance to sign the IMG Academy wideout.

Ohio State cleaned up on 2023 receivers

Tate was one of two elite receiver additions the Buckeyes made in the span of about 48 hours, in addition to 5-star the top 2023 get Brandon Inniss out of Miami.

Noah Rogers, another top 10 receiver from North Carolina, also pledged to Ohio State in late June, rounding out the top three commitments for the school.

That three-day stretch helped seriously boost the reputation of OSU receivers coach and recruiter Brian Hartline.

But until the Early Signing Period, anything seems possible.

"I’m not saying anything is imminent, but I think you have to keep an eye on Carnell Tate as we progress through the season and close in on the Early Signing Period," Simmons said. "Tennessee is in this, and they were at one time viewed, in my opinion, as the front runner. He’s committed to Ohio State, and they’re now the leader. But keep an eye on the Tennessee Vols."

(h/t On3 Sports)

