No. 1 2024 college football recruit Dylan Raiola de-commits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola, the 5-star quarterback and No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 college football recruiting class, has de-committed from Ohio State, his family said.

Raiola originally gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes on May 9 over finalists Georgia, USC, Nebraska, and Oregon.

Now all those schools figure to be in the running for the quarterback again as he re-opens his recruitment process.

"Everything is back on the table," Raiola's father told 247Sports recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong. "His process is almost like it's re-starting. It's not closed off to anybody."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds from Chandler, Arizona, Raiola has made a name for himself as a superstar in the 2024 football recruiting class.

He passed for 3,241 yards with 32 touchdown passes and rushed for nine additional scores in 12 games as a sophomore.

Raiola hit over 64 percent of his throws for 2,435 yards with 22 touchdowns with five interceptions in his junior campaign.

"With his sturdy lower body, he is able to generate power and velocity on his throws," 247Sports recruiting analyst Chris Singletary said in his assessment of Raiola.

"As he continues to mature and grow, he could top the scales at 235 pounds. His athleticism is good and should improve as he develops throughout his career."

Singletary added that Raiola is a "young player who has very few holes in his game even with two more years of high school left. Ahead of the curve mechanically and possesses the arm strength that puts him in elite company."

Ohio State sits at No. 8 in the 247Sports college football recruiting rankings for the 2024 class, with LSU (8 commits) placing No. 1 nationally as of Dec. 17.

Georgia is No. 2, followed by Florida State, Notre Dame, and 5th ranked Alabama.

