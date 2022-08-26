Skip to main content

College Football Week 0 TV Schedule, Rankings

Your guide to the Week 0 college football TV schedule
The 2022 college football season is finally here as the full slate of Week 0 games are set to kick off around the country - and around the world.

A pair of Big Ten rivals open things up in Ireland, followed by two ACC teams battling what should be beatable opponents in their respective openers.

Let's take a look at the full set of games on Saturday.

College football Week 0 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky
Noon | CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern
12:30 p.m. | Fox

Idaho State at UNLV
3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

UConn at Utah State
4 p.m. | FS1

Wyoming at Illinois
4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State
5 p.m. | ACC Network

Charlotte at FAU
7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina
8:15 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP
9 p.m. | Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State
10 p.m. | ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii
10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

