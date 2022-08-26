College football Week 0 TV schedule

The 2022 college football season is finally here as the full slate of Week 0 games are set to kick off around the country - and around the world.

A pair of Big Ten rivals open things up in Ireland, followed by two ACC teams battling what should be beatable opponents in their respective openers.

Let's take a look at the full set of games on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky

Noon | CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

12:30 p.m. | Fox

Idaho State at UNLV

3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

UConn at Utah State

4 p.m. | FS1

Wyoming at Illinois

4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State

5 p.m. | ACC Network

Charlotte at FAU

7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Florida A&M at North Carolina

8:15 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP

9 p.m. | Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State

10 p.m. | ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

