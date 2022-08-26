College Football Week 0 TV Schedule, Rankings
The 2022 college football season is finally here as the full slate of Week 0 games are set to kick off around the country - and around the world.
A pair of Big Ten rivals open things up in Ireland, followed by two ACC teams battling what should be beatable opponents in their respective openers.
Let's take a look at the full set of games on Saturday.
College football Week 0 TV schedule
All times Eastern
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky
Noon | CBS Sports Network
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
12:30 p.m. | Fox
Idaho State at UNLV
3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
UConn at Utah State
4 p.m. | FS1
Wyoming at Illinois
4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Duquesne at Florida State
5 p.m. | ACC Network
Charlotte at FAU
7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
Florida A&M at North Carolina
8:15 p.m. | ACC Network
North Texas at UTEP
9 p.m. | Stadium
Nevada at New Mexico State
10 p.m. | ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Hawaii
10:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
College football rankings
According to AP Top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
