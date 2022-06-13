Skip to main content

ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated

Seeing a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century.

So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title.

But there's been more than one perfect team in a season just three times in that span, in 2004, 2009, and 2010.

Which teams have the best shot at running the table in the 2022 season? Recently, the ESPN Football Power Index set about making its predictions for the coming year.

1. Ohio State — 32.5 percent

2. Georgia — 20.0 percent

3. Alabama — 16.4 percent

4. Clemson — 15.0 percent

Looking ahead into the future, that could also be what the final College Football Playoff rankings end up looking like.

RELATED: ESPN computer predicts College Football Playoff teams

Ohio State and Clemson would appear to have the easier paths of the four, given those teams don't have to play the always-brutal SEC schedule.

+ Ohio State has some notable dates on their schedule, namely in Week 1 at home against a potentially Top 10 ranked Notre Dame and in the season finale against improved rival Michigan.

+ Clemson failed to win the ACC last season for the first time in six years, but with some improvements on offense have an opportunity to reaffirm its dominance over the league, with games at Notre Dame, against NC State, Wake, and Miami.

+ Alabama is the consensus No. 1 team in college football again this preseason, but has a road date at Texas in Week 2, a home tilt with Texas A&M midseason, and road games at LSU and Ole Miss.

+ Defending national champion Georgia opens against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon in Week 1, but otherwise has a winnable slate that includes a November matchup at Kentucky that could decide the SEC East.

Michigan leads all current Division I FBS college football programs with 15 undefeated seasons, a number that increases to 23, also the most, when adding tie games to the record.

Notre Dame is second with 13 perfect seasons (undefeated without ties), followed by Oklahoma and Alabama (11 each), and USC, Nebraska, and Texas (9 each).

(h/t ESPN College Football Power Index)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

college football large 8783733
College Football News

ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated

By James Parks5 minutes ago
jimbo fisher nick saban
College Football News

New email shows Texas A&M urged SEC to punish Nick Saban

By James Parks1 hour ago
chris olave
Rankings

Most appearances at No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings

By James Parks2 hours ago
arch manning
College Football News

First look at Arch Manning in an Alabama football uniform

By James Parks5 hours ago
college football large
Rankings

Ranking college football's 10 most successful programs all-time

By James Parks5 hours ago
college football nil
College Football News

College football coach has very honest opinion about NIL deals

By James ParksJun 10, 2022
college football sec
College Football News

Texas, Oklahoma hope to join SEC by 2024 college football season

By James ParksJun 10, 2022
paul finebaum
College Football News

Paul Finebaum blasts "paranoid, desperate" Clemson fans: "Get over yourself"

By James Parks20 hours ago