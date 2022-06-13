Seeing a team go undefeated in college football is something we've seen with some regularity over the course of the 21st century.

So far, 19 teams have run the table since 2000, with Alabama being the most recent, going 13-0 in 2020 en route to a College Football Playoff national title.

But there's been more than one perfect team in a season just three times in that span, in 2004, 2009, and 2010.

Which teams have the best shot at running the table in the 2022 season? Recently, the ESPN Football Power Index set about making its predictions for the coming year.

1. Ohio State — 32.5 percent

2. Georgia — 20.0 percent

3. Alabama — 16.4 percent

4. Clemson — 15.0 percent

Looking ahead into the future, that could also be what the final College Football Playoff rankings end up looking like.

Ohio State and Clemson would appear to have the easier paths of the four, given those teams don't have to play the always-brutal SEC schedule.

+ Ohio State has some notable dates on their schedule, namely in Week 1 at home against a potentially Top 10 ranked Notre Dame and in the season finale against improved rival Michigan.

+ Clemson failed to win the ACC last season for the first time in six years, but with some improvements on offense have an opportunity to reaffirm its dominance over the league, with games at Notre Dame, against NC State, Wake, and Miami.

+ Alabama is the consensus No. 1 team in college football again this preseason, but has a road date at Texas in Week 2, a home tilt with Texas A&M midseason, and road games at LSU and Ole Miss.

+ Defending national champion Georgia opens against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon in Week 1, but otherwise has a winnable slate that includes a November matchup at Kentucky that could decide the SEC East.

Michigan leads all current Division I FBS college football programs with 15 undefeated seasons, a number that increases to 23, also the most, when adding tie games to the record.

Notre Dame is second with 13 perfect seasons (undefeated without ties), followed by Oklahoma and Alabama (11 each), and USC, Nebraska, and Texas (9 each).

