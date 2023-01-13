Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal

Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season.

The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the transfer portal this offseason.

A former consensus four-star recruit from Bergen Catholic (NJ), Jean-Baptiste was considered a top 200 prospect nationally in the 2018 recruiting class.

He finished his career at Ohio State with 51 combined stops, adding 10 tackles for loss, and tallying eight quarterback sacks. He had four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss this past season.

Jean-Baptiste had a 16 percent "win rate" as an outside pass rusher, according to the metrics of Pro Football Focus.

Notre Dame hosts Ohio State on Sept. 23 next season. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish, 21-10, in the Week 1 opener of the 2022 campaign.

Notre Dame transfer additions

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, former Ohio State linebacker/edge

Sam Hartman, former Wake Forest quarterback

More: Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman picks Notre Dame

Kaleb Smith, former Virginia Tech wide receiver

Thomas Harper, former Oklahoma State defensive back

Spencer Shrader, former USF kicker

Ben Krimm, former Penn punter

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

