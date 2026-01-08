Four prominent college football programs target former 5-star recruit

The conclusion of the college football postseason often brings a wave of roster movement for the sport's premier programs. A playoff exit can accelerate these decisions as highly touted prospects evaluate their futures and potential paths to playing time. This particular offseason has proven to be no different for one of the nation's elite teams following a quarterfinal loss in the Cotton Bowl.

One of the most gifted athletes from the 2024 recruiting cycle has officially decided to seek a new home. The departure of such a highly ranked prospect immediately drew attention from coaching staffs across the country looking to bolster their offensive firepower.

His availability represents a significant opportunity for programs hoping to add a dynamic playmaker with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Competition for his signature began almost the moment his name appeared in the database. Several major contenders have already emerged in the race to land the skilled pass catcher. These programs moved quickly to establish contact and secure visits in hopes of locking down a commitment from a player who was once considered the top prospect in his home state.

Dynamic playmaker schedules visits with SEC and ACC suitors

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Mylan Graham is wasting little time in his search for a new destination after entering the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit has identified four primary schools of interest since entering the transfer portal earlier this week. According to reporting from Steve Wiltfong of On3, the talented redshirt freshman is being pursued by Notre Dame, Auburn, Ole Miss and Louisville.

Graham arrived in South Bend on Wednesday night to begin a visit with the Fighting Irish. His connection to the program is aided by Notre Dame safety Tae Johnson. Johnson is hosting the receiver during his stay.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Mylan Graham (5) caught six passes for 93 yards in limited action in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two athletes share a hometown connection as both hail from Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dre Muhammad of TractionAp told On3 that the Fighting Irish could position themselves as a major factor in Graham's recruitment moving forward.

The itinerary continues quickly for the transfer prospect. Graham is scheduled to travel south for a visit with Auburn later on Thursday. The Tigers are looking to add explosive weapons to their offense and have made the receiver a priority. Interest also remains high from other power conference challengers. A trip to Ole Miss is currently pending while Louisville remains in the mix as the fourth program under serious consideration.

NEW: Ohio State transfer WR Mylan Graham will visit two schools today, with others pushing to land the portal prospect✈️



On3’s @SWiltfong_ has the latest on teams in the mix…



Intel: https://t.co/AJKK1qXXyI pic.twitter.com/hosvoR46WX — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Recruiting services have adjusted Graham's ranking since his high school days but he remains a coveted asset. On3 currently lists him as the No. 19 wide receiver available in the transfer portal and the No. 88 overall prospect. His pedigree out of high school was elite. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in Indiana, the No. 9 receiver nationally and the No. 39 overall player in the country.

His time in Columbus saw limited action but flashed potential. Graham utilized a redshirt year in 2024 while appearing in four contests against Western Michigan, Purdue, Tennessee and Oregon. His production increased slightly during the 2025 campaign where he recorded six receptions for 93 yards. He will now look to translate that upside into a starting role elsewhere.

