OU wideout Theo Wease enters college football transfer portal

Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease has announced he intends to enter the college football transfer portal this offseason.

Wease appeared in 13 of 14 games for the Sooners as a freshman before starting in each game during the Covid-19 season in 2020.

Apparently in line for an important season in 2021, Wease missed almost the entire year after suffering an injury, returning in 2022 and playing a prominent role.

Rivals named Wease as a five-star wide receiver prospect during his high school football career at Allen (TX), where he was named a top 25 overall recruit by most services. ESPN and 247Sports rated him a four-star player and top-five nationally at his position.

"Thank you Sooner nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here," Wease said in a message posted on Twitter.

"I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they arebuilding in Norman is going to be special."

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

