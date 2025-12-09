Former four-star WR enters transfer portal after October departure from SEC powerhouse

A prominent SEC program has secured a spot in the College Football Playoff, but the roster continues to evolve as the postseason approaches. While the team prepares for a historic matchup, the winter transfer window has officially opened, confirming the exit of a high-potential offensive weapon. This wide receiver, known for his towering 6-foot-5 frame and playmaking ability, had been absent from the field for nearly two seasons due to persistent injuries.

His departure was first confirmed midway through the regular season, leaving a noticeable void in the depth chart for a unit that has struggled with attrition. Fans had high hopes for the lanky pass-catcher after a breakout sophomore campaign that showcased his ability to stretch the field and dominate in the red zone. However, a severe knee injury suffered during fall camp the following year derailed his trajectory and kept him on the sidelines for an extended period.

The official move to the transfer portal this week marks the end of a frustrating chapter for the Oklahoma Sooners. The program has seen multiple receivers suffer season-ending injuries before ultimately seeking opportunities elsewhere. As the team looks ahead to its playoff run, the loss of former four-star recruit Jayden Gibson serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between talent acquisition and roster retention.

Jayden Gibson officially enters NCAA transfer portal

Gibson is officially searching for a new program to call home.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that the wideout has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This move comes roughly two months after Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables confirmed that Gibson was no longer part of the active roster. The announcement in October was brief and provided little closure for fans who had waited patiently for the receiver's return.

"Jayden’s no longer with the team," Venables said during an SEC coaches teleconference earlier this season.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jayden Gibson (1) showed big-play flashes in limited action across 13 games in 2023, catching 14 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Following the initial news of his departure, Gibson posted a simple message on social media that read "thank you ou" but remained relatively quiet until his name appeared in the portal this week. His exit punctuates a difficult stretch where he had not played a snap since the 2023 season. During that sophomore year, he flashed serious potential by recording 14 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

Expectations were sky-high for Gibson entering the subsequent fall camp, but a major knee injury ended his season before it began. Hopes for a comeback this year were dashed when lingering setbacks kept him sidelined for the first six games of the schedule. His situation mirrors a larger issue for Oklahoma, which has seen seven receivers enter the portal over the last year after missing significant time with injuries.

Former Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



The 6’6 195 WR will have 2 years of eligibility left



He departed from the team in October



Repped by @caseygunn0

⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/P1ZGOz7WS0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 9, 2025

Gibson, a native of Winter Garden, Florida, originally committed to the Florida Gators before flipping to the Sooners in the Class of 2022. He was rated as a top-100 recruit by some services and arrived in Norman with the physical tools to become a primary target. Now, the 195-pound athlete will look to revitalize his career and prove he can stay healthy at another program.

The Sooners will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

