Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to enter CFB transfer portal

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Armstrong will make the move as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility and should emerge as one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer market.

Armstrong ranks No. 1 in Virginia football history in career passing yardage, total offensive production, and passing touchdowns, and enjoyed career marks in the 2021 season when he was among the nation's premier passers with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

But after Virginia moved on from Bronco Mendenhall to Tony Elliott at head coach, both Armstrong and the Cavaliers' offense both suffered notable statistical declines.

UVA saw its scoring production more than halve from year to year, averaging just 17 points per game a season after posting 34.6 points each time out, and dropping from first in the ACC in offense to 10th this past season.

Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022 as the Cavaliers finished with a 3-7 overall record.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

