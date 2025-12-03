Rece Davis picks Virginia-Duke ACC Championship winner on Saturday

The Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game presents a fascinating clash of styles and trajectories this weekend in Charlotte. The No. 17 Virginia Cavaliers arrive as the clear favorite to secure the league's automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. Head coach Tony Elliott has guided his program to a 10-2 record and the brink of a historic achievement.

Standing in the way are the Duke Blue Devils, who qualified for the title game through a complex tiebreaker scenario. Despite a 7-5 record and a recent string of inconsistent performances, Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz has his squad one win away from disrupting the postseason landscape. The matchup offers Duke a chance to avenge a difficult loss suffered earlier this month.

Virginia dominated the regular-season meeting on November 15 by outgaining Duke 540 yards to 255 yards. That statistical disparity has led most analysts to expect a Cavaliers coronation on Saturday night. However, the pressure of securing the program's first outright conference title adds an undeniable layer of tension to the rematch.

Rece Davis Predicts Winner Of ACC Championship Game

During a Wednesday episode of the College GameDay podcast, ESPN host Rece Davis weighed in on the matchup and offered his prediction. He noted that while neutral fans hoping for chaos are likely rooting for Duke, the conference itself needs a Virginia victory to ensure representation in the 12-team playoff field. Davis pointed out that the Cavaliers have already proven they can handle the Blue Devils on the field.

The host expressed significant reservations about trusting Duke to play a clean game against a superior opponent. Davis borrowed a phrase from his former colleague on GameDay, David Pollack, to describe Duke's habit of self-destruction. He joked that the Blue Devils do not merely shoot themselves in the foot, but rather they "empty the clip and blow off every single toe."

Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) has 865 yards and nine touchdowns on 157 carries this season. | William Howard-Imagn Images

Davis also highlighted the historical weight resting on the shoulders of Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris. The analyst reminded listeners that Virginia has never won a conference title outright, even dating back to when they shared a league with Washington and Lee. This long drought serves as the backdrop for what could be a program-defining evening.

The segment took a lighthearted turn when Davis admitted he wanted to pick the upset for personal reasons. He referenced a desire to see Duke get revenge on Virginia for hiring away baseball coach Chris Pollard. Davis suggested that for some, this game is truly about avenging the theft of a baseball coach rather than the previous football result.

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) has 2,586 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the data and the earlier blowout victory swayed the final decision. Davis concluded that while the revenge narrative was appealing, he could not overlook the volatility of the underdog. He finalized his analysis by stating, "I'm taking Virginia."

The Cavaliers will face the Duke Blue Devils at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

