College football picks, predictions for Week 2 schedule of games

College Football Power Index picks, prediction for Week 2 schedule of games

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here, and it's time to see the experts' picks and predictions for this weekend's action.

What does the College Football Power Index computer prediction model think of the best games? Let's look at how the index sees the Week 2 matchups.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Week 2 college football picks and predictions

Louisville at UCF

Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: UCF 78.6%

Boise State at New Mexico

Fri., Sept. 9 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: Boise State 76.0%

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | Fox

Prediction: Alabama 81.8%

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN

Prediction: Ohio State 98.4%

Southern Miss at No. 15 Miami

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ACCN

Prediction: Miami 96.3%

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN

Prediction: Arkansas 73.4%

No. 23 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | SECN

Prediction: Wake Forest 62.0%

Western Illinois at Minnesota

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | BTN

Prediction: Minnesota 99.1%

Missouri at Kansas State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPN2

Prediction: Kansas State 61.6%

Duke at Northwestern

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | FS1

Prediction: Northwestern 69.9%

Ohio at Penn State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ABC

Prediction: Penn State 96.4%

UTSA at Army

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | CBSSN

Prediction: Army 63.0%

North Carolina at Georgia State

Sat., Sept. 10 | Noon | ESPNU

Prediction: North Carolina 76.6%

Charleston Southern at No. 18 NC State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Prediction: NC State 99.5%

Southern Utah at No. 13 Utah

Sat., Sept. 10 | 1:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Utah 99.4%

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Sat., Sept. 10 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Prediction: Notre Dame 88.8%

Furman at No. 5 Clemson

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Clemson 99.4%

App State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: Texas A&M 82.5%

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: Tennessee 54.1%

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Prediction: Wisconsin 92.9%

Memphis at Navy

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: Memphis 77.1%

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati

Sat., Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Cincinnati 97.9%

Samford at No. 2 Georgia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: Georgia 99.9%

Akron at No. 14 Michigan State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Michigan State 98.4%

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Texas Tech 65.6%

UNLV at California

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: California 78.3%

Portland State at Washington

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Washington 98.0%

Iowa State at Iowa

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Iowa State 58.5%

Indiana State at Purdue

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Purdue 98.9%

Wagner at Rutgers

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Rutgers 99.3%

Northern Colorado at Wyoming

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | MWN

Prediction: Wyoming 95.7%

Virginia at Illinois

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Illinois 66.4%

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green

Sat., Sept. 10 | 4 p.m. | ESPN3

Prediction: Bowling Green 78.4%

Alabama State at UCLA

Sat., Sept. 10 | 5 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: UCLA 99.8%

Kansas at West Virginia

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | Big12/ESPN+

Prediction: West Virginia 82.8%

Old Dominion at East Carolina

Sat., Sept. 10 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: East Carolina 80.1%

Kent State at No. 7 Oklahoma

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prediction: Oklahoma 97.4%

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Florida 54.8%

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCN

Prediction: Georgia Tech 98.5%

Weber State at Utah State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7 p.m. | MWN

Prediction: Utah State 80.7%

No. 10 USC at Stanford

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Prediction: USC 74.6%

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Prediction: Oklahoma State 78.9%

San Jose State at Auburn

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Prediction: Auburn 96.3%

Southern at LSU

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Prediction: LSU 98.7%

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

Sat., Sept. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Nebraska 84.2%

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Michigan 99.7%

Idaho at Indiana

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | BTN

Prediction: Indiana 96.2%

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Prediction: Virginia Tech 51.2%

Eastern Washington at Oregon

Sat., Sept. 10 | 8:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Prediction: Oregon 95.7%

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Prediction: Baylor 57.6%

Oregon State at Fresno State

Sat., Sept. 10 | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Prediction: Oregon State 52.2%

Mississippi State at Arizona

Sat., Sept. 10 | 11 p.m. | FS1

Prediction: Mississippi State 77.9%

