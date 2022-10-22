College football heroes, zeroes for Week 8: Clemson trending up, Miami going down

Many of college football's top teams took this Saturday off, but there were still plenty of elite teams and impactful games on the docket for the Week 8 schedule. Here's your look at this weekend's winners and losers.

Clemson: It wasn't pretty, but the ACC favorites won their third game against a ranked conference opponent while moving to 8-0 on the season and taking sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division. But not without a fight: Syracuse's top 10 defense looked the part, forcing four turnovers, and scoring a 90-yard TD off a DJU fumble before Clemson mounted a serious second half comeback. That marks the second straight week this team played it close against an ACC team and now comes a trip to Notre Dame after the bye week, but so far Clemson is doing just about everything right as it fights for College Football Playoff attention.

Marvin Harrison, Jr.: Back in the preseason, Harrison was statistically the No. 5 wide receiver on Ohio State's roster in terms of catches and production. But with Jaxon Smith-Njigba sitting out much of this season with an injury, Harrison has had the chance to show off. And he certainly has, leading OSU's crazy-elite receiver room with 9 touchdown catches this season, and weekly bringing down catches that look like they belong in the NFL, not the Big Ten.

Iowa's defense: Coming in, the Hawkeyes boasted elite defensive numbers, rankings 7th in total production, 3rd nationally allowing 9.8 points per game, and 3rd surrendering 154 passing yards per game. And for the first half against Ohio State, the unit performed well against the Buckeyes' ferocious skill pieces, holding OSU to one touchdown in the first half and scoring its own TD on a forced fumble. But as tends to happen this season, Iowa's complete inability to move the ball finally wore its defense down and it ran out of gas after halftime as the Buckeyes outscored Iowa 28-0 after the break.

Tennessee's offense: Anyone predicting the Vols would slip into autopilot after beating Alabama with UT Martin on deck was proved very wrong on Saturday. Tennessee scored a program record 52 first-half points, breaking the school's previous record of 49 back in 2000. It was Princeton Fant who broke the mark with a perfect TD pass for Jalin Hyatt. College football's No. 1 total offense didn't miss a beat this week with Kentucky up next Saturday and Georgia after that.

DJ Uiagalelei: The Clemson quarterback had made such important strides since last season's 9 TD, 10 INT debacle, and his efficient, steady play helped propel the Tigers to an undefeated record and two statement wins in the ACC. But against Syracuse in a battle for first place in the division, the quarterback regressed, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that went the other way for a 90-yard TD. All of which resulted in Uiagalelei getting benched in favor of Cade Klubnik. But it's worth noting that DJU, despite not completely living up to his potential, has still put up a pretty good fight.

Iowa's offense: At this point, and at several points before now, you have to just wonder how Brian Ferentz still has a job. Your father being your boss helps, but the total offensive unit that came into Saturday ranking dead-last in college football in total production looked every bit that bad. Lack of coordination, no urgency, poor decisions, and a gaggle of turnovers all doomed this offense again, and there's no real progress in sight to build on.

Syracuse: This was the moment the Orange had to make a statement to the college football world that it belonged in the national conversation. And for the first half against Clemson, it did, taking a lead thanks to that brilliant defensive scoring play. But after the half, this team turned off. Sean Tucker, one of the ACC's most gifted running backs, was hardly used, and Syracuse's front protection was gradually worn down by Clemson's ferocious front seven.

Miami: Mario Cristobal's honeymoon period at Miami ended some time ago, but this week found the Hurricanes losing a game in another humiliating way, dropping a 45-21 decision to Duke thanks to eight turnovers on Miami's part. Three of those were interceptions and five were lost fumbles, and Duke took advantage of them all.

