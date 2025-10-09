Josh Pate predicts winner of Auburn-Georgia in Week 7
The Deep South’s oldest rivalry takes center stage Saturday night as Auburn hosts No. 10 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs have dominated this matchup for nearly two decades, winning eight straight, while the Tigers are desperate to stay afloat in the SEC race.
Georgia enters 4-1 and needs a win to stay in playoff contention after an early stumble against Alabama football two weeks ago. Auburn sits at 3-2 and winless in conference play, with mounting pressure on head coach Hugh Freeze to turn things around. The Tigers’ offense has been among the worst in the league, ranking near the bottom nationally in total yards, third-down conversions, and explosive plays.
On his Tuesday night show, college football analyst Josh Pate predicted the Bulldogs would extend their winning streak. “I think Georgia is going to win the game and cover. They’re going to be disciplined,” he said.
Georgia’s Discipline and Depth Give It the Advantage
Auburn’s bye week was supposed to offer a reset, but the problems run deep. Pate compared the situation to Florida’s turnaround against Texas, noting that Florida had workable pieces to fix. “Does Auburn have things that’ll work? That’s the question. Because if not, you don’t really have anything to fix,” he said.
The Tigers have been the most sacked team in the FBS, leaving quarterback Jackson Arnold little time to operate. Georgia’s defensive front, ranked 13th nationally against the run, could further expose those issues.
Pate expects the Bulldogs to attack through the air and play aggressively from the opening snap to silence the crowd early. “You know what quiets a crowd? 17-3. That quiets a crowd,” he said.
Even with talented receivers such as Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn faces a daunting task against a disciplined Georgia secondary. Meanwhile, Georgia’s offense has become more balanced with quarterback Gunner Stockton and running back Chauncey Bowens leading a steady ground game.
Pressure Rising for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers
Freeze acknowledged this week that his team must be sharper up front after leading the SEC in sacks allowed. Auburn’s inability to sustain drives has frustrated fans, and a loss would increase scrutiny on the coaching staff.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expects a rowdy atmosphere but says the Bulldogs are built for it. “We create an environment of chaos and noise and try to create some confusion so we have to communicate in that,” Smart said.
The Bulldogs are seeking a ninth consecutive win in the series and a chance to stay in playoff position. Auburn, meanwhile, is looking to avoid an 0-3 SEC start and the mounting noise that would follow.
Georgia will face Auburn on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.