College football Week 1 picks: Georgia vs. Oregon predictions

Defending national champion Georgia squares off against Pac-12 hopeful Oregon in a major non-conference game on the Week 1 college football schedule.

The matchups pits two teams in the top 15 of the AP top 25 college football rankings, with Georgia at No. 3 and Oregon coming in at No. 11.

What do the experts have to say about the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Ducks? Let's see how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

College Football Playoff champion Georgia kicks off Week 1 against Oregon

Football Power Index gives Georgia the overwhelming chance at victory, giving the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds to win the Week 1 opener.

By contrast, the Ducks have just an 8.5 percent shot to upset Georgia.

The bookmakers also heavily favor the Bulldogs, who come into the game as 17 point favorites over the Pac-12 runners up.

FPI named Georgia the No. 3 team in its first college football rankings, and predicts the Bulldogs will win 11.6 games this season.

UGA also boasts a 48.0 percent shot to win the SEC, and a 73.7 percent chance to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Oregon earned the No. 22 spot in the initial FPI rankings, projected to win 8.6 games with an 0.8 percent shot at making the playoff.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook