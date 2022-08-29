College football Week 1 picks: Georgia vs. Oregon predictions

Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Oregon odds, spread, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions

College Football Power Index reveals picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Oregon Week 1 game
Defending national champion Georgia squares off against Pac-12 hopeful Oregon in a major non-conference game on the Week 1 college football schedule.

The matchups pits two teams in the top 15 of the AP top 25 college football rankings, with Georgia at No. 3 and Oregon coming in at No. 11.

What do the experts have to say about the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Ducks? Let's see how the ESPN computer predicted the game.

Georgia vs. Oregon football prediction

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff champion Georgia kicks off Week 1 against Oregon

Football Power Index gives Georgia the overwhelming chance at victory, giving the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds to win the Week 1 opener.

By contrast, the Ducks have just an 8.5 percent shot to upset Georgia.

The bookmakers also heavily favor the Bulldogs, who come into the game as 17 point favorites over the Pac-12 runners up.

FPI named Georgia the No. 3 team in its first college football rankings, and predicts the Bulldogs will win 11.6 games this season.

UGA also boasts a 48.0 percent shot to win the SEC, and a 73.7 percent chance to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Oregon earned the No. 22 spot in the initial FPI rankings, projected to win 8.6 games with an 0.8 percent shot at making the playoff.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
