Georgia vs. Tennessee score prediction by computer model

It's all apparently on the line this weekend when Georgia hosts Tennessee in a battle of undefeated titans with a spot in the SEC Championship Game and potentially in the College Football Playoff going to the winner.

Tennessee, sitting at No. 1 in the initial CFP top 25 rankings behind the nation's premier offensive attack, goes on the road to square off against the defending national champion Georgia, with the second-ranked offense and holding the No. 3 spot in the playoff poll.

SP+ Picks, a prediction model created by ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will go largely along the lines anticipated by bookmakers.

Georgia vs. Tennessee predictions

Georgia vs. Tennessee score prediction: The computer model projects the game will largely align with the bookmakers' forecast, predicting that Georgia will defeat Tennessee, 34-25, with a 70 percent likelihood to win the game outright.

Point spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list Georgia as the narrow 8 point favorites to win, and set the over/under mark at 65 points for the matchup.

FPI prediction: Georgia has the 74.5 percent chance to win the game, according to the football index computers, which simulate each team's season 20,000 times using past scores and schedules to date.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will defeat Tennessee by 1 point and fail to cover the spread.

How to watch the game: Georgia vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, TV channel, and streaming info for viewers

Where Tennessee is right now: Looking like the consensus top team in college football, and more like LSU's 2019 team with every passing week. Hendon Hooker is a lock to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony as one of the nation's most efficient quarterbacks and the engine behind this attack. And while the Vols' pass defense gets a bad rap, look a little closer and you'll see it's actually better then average on a per-play basis when the ball is in the air.

Where Georgia is right now: On paper, this is the second-best total offense in the country, behind Tennessee's, but the Bulldogs could still stand to get more from their perimeter options in space. They also have two of the best tight ends around, big-play receiving threats Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, who can break the game open on a single play, and a strong secondary that looks like the only thing standing between Big Orange and a perfect record.

