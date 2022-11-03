Georgia vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Georgia comes into the matchup as 8.5 point favorites to defeat Tennessee and stay undefeated, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: The oddsmakers at SI set the over/under mark at 66 points.

Moneyline: Georgia -333, Tennessee +220

FPI prediction: Georgia has the 74.5 percent chance to win the game, according to the football index computers, which simulate each team's season 20,000 times using past scores and schedules to date.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect official College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 1 Tennessee: The No. 1 ranked total and scoring offense has been ripping through everything it comes across this season, and the Vols look more like the 2019 LSU team that won it all with each passing week. Hendon Hooker is one of the game's most efficient passers, he has a cadre of elite targets, and even this defense, which has ranked near the bottom nationally, has improved over time.

No. 3 Georgia: College football's defending national champion has preserved many of its defensive gains from last season, especially in the secondary alignment, and Stetson Bennett is still dealing to some of the fastest receiving threats in the game today. Georgia should give the Vols their toughest test in the deep portion of the field, but is also missing pass rusher Nolan Smith, the team leader in sacks, who is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

