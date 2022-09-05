Brian Kelly on LSU's 1st half: "We can't play any worse than that"

Brian Kelly with a stark admission in his 1st game as LSU football coach

Nothing went very well for LSU in its first half under Brian Kelly.

The offense finished with just 119 total yards of offense and Kayshon Boutte didn't have a single catch before halftime as LSU trailed Florida State, 7-3.

Coming out of intermission, Kelly offered his estimation of things in conversation with ESPN reporter Katie George.

Brian Kelly honest about LSU's issues

“We can’t play any worse than that, I don’t think,” Kelly admitted.

“I mean, it’s my first game, maybe we can. Just poor execution. Our guys just understand that — you can’t fumble a football on a punt like we did, though it was a good stop.

"We’ve had some, obviously, miscues offensively where we’ve stalled drives. Couldn’t get off the field on third down.

"The guys just gotta be free and go play and execute the way they’re playing. And now we’ve gotta overcome a little adversity in the second half and grow as a football team.”

Injuries hit LSU defense

If LSU's offense wasn't enough to leave a bad taste in fans' mouths, the injury bug bit the Tigers' defense hard, too.

Star defensive lineman Maason Smith injured his knee in a celebration during the first half and required attention from trainers in the LSU dressing room.

He came out with the team at halftime, but in street clothes, using crutches to walk, and with a brace on his left knee, visibly emotional.

LSU vs. Florida State football preview, prediction

College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Sunday

How to watch LSU vs. Florida State: TV, streaming, game time

Florida State vs. LSU odds, spread, lines: Week 1 college football picks, predictions

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook