LSU football star Maason Smith leaves Florida State game with injury

LSU football star Maason Smith is dealing with a new injury

LSU opened its football season on Sunday night against Florida State, but suffered a crucial injury on the defensive line early in the game.

Maason Smith appeared to injure his knee while celebrating a defensive stop on a 2nd and 7 play from the 26 yard line.

LSU defensive back Major Burns made a stop against Seminole player Lawrence Toafili, and when Smith jumped in the air to celebrate the play, his knee buckled on contact with the ground and he went down.

Maason Smith injury for LSU

You can see the injury here.

Smith spent about five minutes working with trainers in the LSU injury tent before leaving the field for the dressing room under his own power.

He had not returned by the time Florida State opened a 7-3 lead on Jordan Travis' 39 yard touchdown pass to Ontaria Wilson.

Smith arrived at LSU as a highly acclaimed high school prospect from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana.

He quickly blossomed into one of the major strengths of LSU's defensive line, itself the strength of the team's overall defensive output.

Smith's dominant presence on the inside of the line has been a major benefit for the front seven as it develops its outside pass rush in tandem with his force on the interior of the formation.

