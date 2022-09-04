LSU vs. Florida State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

LSU vs. Florida State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sun., Sept. 4
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Florida State: Mike Norvell and his Seminoles come in off a Week 0 beatdown over Duquesne in which they piled up over 400 yards on the ground. Add in quarterback Jordan Travis, a dynamic playmaker behind center, and FSU should have a balanced, consistent attack this season.
LSU: Finally, our first look at what Brian Kelly has done this offseason. Notre Dame's winningest coach inherits a roster high on talent, but he still needs to put the right pieces in the right positions. There are questions at quarterback, offensive line, and defensive back, but plenty of raw athleticism to tie things over while Kelly and his staff work out a cogent strategy before getting into the SEC West slate.
LSU vs. Florida odds, point spread, betting lines
The wise guys are siding with LSU, but only just. The SEC hopefuls come into the Week 1 opener as 4 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 50 points.
College Football Power Index projects LSU to win the game with a 72.5 percent chance to defeat the Seminoles.
Florida State has a 27.5 percent shot to upset the Tigers, according to FPI.
