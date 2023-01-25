LSU paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million by mistake, audit shows

College football coaches are already earning a pretty good living making millions of dollars each year, but Brian Kelly appears to have been paid even more by mistake, according to a new audit.

A report released from an audit of LSU financials showed that Kelly earned more than $1 million more than he was supposed to.

Don't blame Brian Kelly for the problem, though. It all comes down to a mistake made on LSU's end regarding how he was paid.

What happened: An audit done by an independent group found that Kelly received an extra $1,001,368 in supplemental pay during the fiscal 2022 year.

The original plan: Back when Kelly signed his 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU, he originally arranged it so that the payments would go directly to his own bank account. Then in May, he reached an Employment and License IP agreement with LSU to have those payments go to a limited liability company in his name instead.

But the people at LSU forgot to shut off those direct payments.

LSU was making double payments: "This was due to LSU making double payments in May and June 2022," according to the report.

"In April 2022, the Board approved an Employment and License IP Agreement by and among itself, the coach, and the coach's LLC.

"The new agreement superseded the Term Agreement. In May 2022, LSU began making supplemental payments to the coach's LLC.

"However, LSU also erroneously continued to make supplemental payments to the coach directly, thereby resulting in monthly double payments until LSU management detected it in November 2022."

The extra money was not to do with his base salary, but supplemental money, which pertains to media obligations and appearances.

LSU under Brian Kelly: In one year on the job, Kelly has helped revitalize the LSU football program, beating Alabama at home for the first time since 2010, winning the SEC West, and signing a top-five recruiting class.

(Report)

