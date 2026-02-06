$4 million college football transfer named best QB in the SEC

The evaluation of collegiate talent often requires looking past traditional box scores to find the physical traits that translate to elite performance. One signal-caller has emerged as the definitive standard for the position after demonstrating a rare combination of off-script creativity and vertical accuracy.

His ability to manipulate the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield allows him to extend plays that would typically result in negative yardage for most offenses. Scouting reports highlight his professional-grade arm strength and the composure he displays when forced to operate outside of a clean pocket.

He excels at delivering strikes on the move, frequently hitting targets in stride despite dealing with closing defensive pressure. This natural athleticism is paired with a high processing speed that allows him to identify defensive windows and exploit them with anticipation and timing.

This unique skill set recently led to a reported $4 million agreement to move his talents to a program looking to re-establish its dominance on the national stage. The move represents a significant investment in a player who has already proven he can lead a team to a major conference championship and a playoff appearance.

Analysts believe his presence alone is enough to elevate an entire roster, transforming a standard offensive unit into a high-powered machine capable of competing with any defense in the country. This transition marks a new chapter for a player whose talent has consistently outpaced the environment surrounding him.

Sam Leavitt named best quarterback in the SEC

Clark Brooks of On3 recently offered a glowing assessment of the new LSU starter during a guest appearance on That SEC Podcast. Brooks, who has followed the quarterback's trajectory since his high school days in Oregon, identified Sam Leavitt as the top-rated passer in the Southeastern Conference.

"I got to hand it to you, Clark, because to my knowledge, you are the original Sam Leavitt truther," host Michael Bratton said while discussing the updated rankings.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passed for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brooks explained that while the raw statistics might not have reflected a QB1 performance last year, the film tells a much different story. "Oh my gosh, when I was charting him in between portal evals this past month. There was not a game in which he didn't have a play where I was just watching (mouth) agape," Brooks said.

He specifically pointed to difficult throws that few collegiate players can consistently execute. "We're talking about leftward rollouts where he's throwing the ball 60 yards downfield and it hits the guys in his hands multiple times," he added.

The analyst noted that Leavitt often overcame a lack of support at his previous stop to keep the offense moving. "He's one of these people that can elevate, erase," Brooks said.

The best QB in the SEC in 2026? @clarkbrooks_On3 gives the title to LSU's Sam Leavitt:



"With Lane Kiffin, oh my gosh, (Leavitt) should absolutely be on the Heisman shortlist."



Full show: https://t.co/8abeajLjWV pic.twitter.com/sFRvseUYyx — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) February 6, 2026

Leavitt maintained a depth-adjusted accuracy rate of +59%, a metric that emphasizes the difficulty of his downfield attempts compared to simple check-downs. Brooks concluded that with the coaching of Lane Kiffin, Leavitt should be considered a legitimate contender for the highest honors in the sport. The question is when the 21-year-old will be healthy enough to return to the field as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

"He should absolutely be on the Heisman shortlist, let alone the top-five quarterback discussions list," Brooks said.

LSU starts the 2026 season against Clemson at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Read more on College Football HQ