Ike Brown is back in college football as an assistant coach, now with LSU as the Assistant Development Coach for Brian Kelly's program.

That means helping get LSU players properly conditioned. Judging by the looks of things, it appears Coach Brown is pretty well conditioned himself.

Some pretty insane strength from the coach on display there.

While putting pressure on his wrists, the LSU football assistant was able to pull himself up and move around. What makes the move even more unbelievable was that Brown's elbows were fully extended, too.

Do not try that at home.

LSU players in the room were stunned by their coach's ability, expecting that the move would hurt him.

Just two years ago, LSU was the king of college football, going undefeated through 15 games behind a record-breaking offense led by Heisman winner Joe Burrow.

But since then, the Tigers have gone just 11-12 and parted with head coach Ed Orgeron. Enter Brian Kelly in one of the bombshell moves of the offseason.

Notre Dame's winningest head coach, Kelly brings a mixed record with him to the SEC. He's won plenty of games, but also notably struggled against ranked teams and schools from the South, including in a national title game against Alabama and two playoff games against the Crimson Tide and Clemson.

Now, Kelly faces a mandate to lead LSU back to the SEC Championship race and the College Football Playoff. And this time, to win it.

