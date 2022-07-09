LSU football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season.
LSU football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico
Week 5, Oct. 1 at Auburn
Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee
Week 7, Oct. 15 at Florida
Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss
Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle
Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Alabama
Week 11, Nov. 12 at Arkansas
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UAB
Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas A&M
LSU football schedule analysis
Florida State Seminoles
2021 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)
All time series: Florida State leads, 7-2
Last meeting: Florida State won, 27-16 (1991)
Southern Jaguars
2021 record: 4-7 (3-5 SWAC)
All time series: Never played
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 76-36-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 28-25 (2021)
New Mexico Lobos
2021 record: 3-9 (1-7 Mountain West)
All time series: Never played
Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 31-24-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-19 (2021)
Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Tennessee leads, 20-10-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 30-10 (2017)
Florida Gators
2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Florida leads, 33-32-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 49-42 (2021)
Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 64-41-4
Last meeting: Ole Miss won, 31-17 (2021)
Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5
Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)
Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 42-23-2
Last meeting: Arkansas won, 16-13 (2021)
UAB Blazers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 C-USA)
All time series: Tied, 1-1
Last meeting: LSU won, 56-17 (2013)
Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 35-22-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 27-24 (2021)
LSU football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
Final score: UCLA 38, LSU 27
Week 2, Sept. 11
McNeese State at LSU
Final score: LSU 34, McNeese 7
Week 3, Sept. 18
Central Michigan at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, CMU 21
Week 4, Sept. 25
LSU at Mississippi State
Final score: LSU 28, MSU 25
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 22 Auburn at LSU
Final score: Auburn 24, LSU 19
Week 6, Oct. 9
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
Final score: Kentucky 42, LSU 21
Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 20 Florida at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, Florida 42
Week 8, Oct. 23
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss
Final score: Ole Miss 31, LSU 17
Week 9, Oct. 30
Idle
Week 10, Nov. 6
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14
Week 11, Nov. 13
LSU at No. 25 Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT)
Week 12, Nov. 20
UL Monroe at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, UL Monroe 14
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24
Texas Bowl, Jan. 4
LSU vs. Kansas State
Final score: Kansas State 42, LSU 20
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.