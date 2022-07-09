Skip to main content

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season.

LSU football 2022 schedule

Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Southern

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Auburn

Week 6, Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee

Week 7, Oct. 15 at Florida

Week 8, Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss

Week 9, Oct. 29 Idle

Week 10, Nov. 5 vs. Alabama

Week 11, Nov. 12 at Arkansas

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. UAB

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

LSU football schedule analysis

Florida State Seminoles
2021 record: 5-7 (4-4 ACC)
All time series: Florida State leads, 7-2
Last meeting: Florida State won, 27-16 (1991)

Southern Jaguars
2021 record: 4-7 (3-5 SWAC)
All time series: Never played

Mississippi State Bulldogs
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 76-36-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 28-25 (2021)

New Mexico Lobos
2021 record: 3-9 (1-7 Mountain West)
All time series: Never played

Auburn Tigers
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 31-24-1
Last meeting: Auburn won, 24-19 (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers
2021 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: Tennessee leads, 20-10-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 30-10 (2017)

Florida Gators
2021 record: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
All time series: Florida leads, 33-32-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 49-42 (2021)

Ole Miss Rebels
2021 record: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 64-41-4
Last meeting: Ole Miss won, 31-17 (2021)

Alabama Crimson Tide
2021 record: 13-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series: Alabama leads, 55-26-5
Last meeting: Alabama won, 20-14 (2021)

Arkansas Razorbacks
2021 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 42-23-2
Last meeting: Arkansas won, 16-13 (2021)

UAB Blazers
2021 record: 9-4 (6-2 C-USA)
All time series: Tied, 1-1
Last meeting: LSU won, 56-17 (2013)

Texas A&M Aggies
2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All time series: LSU leads, 35-22-3
Last meeting: LSU won, 27-24 (2021)

LSU football 2021 scores

Week 1, Sept. 4
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
Final score: UCLA 38, LSU 27

Week 2, Sept. 11
McNeese State at LSU
Final score: LSU 34, McNeese 7

Week 3, Sept. 18
Central Michigan at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, CMU 21

Week 4, Sept. 25
LSU at Mississippi State
Final score: LSU 28, MSU 25

Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 22 Auburn at LSU
Final score: Auburn 24, LSU 19

Week 6, Oct. 9
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
Final score: Kentucky 42, LSU 21

Week 7, Oct. 16
No. 20 Florida at LSU
Final score: LSU 49, Florida 42

Week 8, Oct. 23
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss
Final score: Ole Miss 31, LSU 17

Week 9, Oct. 30
Idle

Week 10, Nov. 6
LSU at No. 2 Alabama
Final score: Alabama 20, LSU 14

Week 11, Nov. 13
LSU at No. 25 Arkansas
Final score: Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT)

Week 12, Nov. 20
UL Monroe at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, UL Monroe 14

Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU
Final score: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

Texas Bowl, Jan. 4
LSU vs. Kansas State
Final score: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

College Football Playoff

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

alabama football nick saban bryant denny
Schedules

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
texas football
Schedules

Texas football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff1 minute ago
A traditional college football power, Tennessee has struggled to dominate the SEC rankings in recent years.
Schedules

Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
Scenes before an SEC college football game at LSU between teams in the Top 25 rankings.
Schedules

LSU football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner has a chance to bring the Irish closer to a College Football Playoff berth.
Schedules

Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff2 minutes ago
florida gators football sec
Schedules

Florida Gators football schedule for 2022 season

By College Football HQ Staff3 minutes ago