LSU player Will Campbell hospitalized ahead of Tennessee game

It appears LSU left tackle Will Campbell won't be on the field against Tennessee on Saturday after landing in the hospital this week.

Campbell was hospitalized on Friday with a case of dehydration, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette then confirmed that Campbell wouldn't be available for Saturday's game.

The player posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed to his Instagram page on Friday, but the reason for his admission to the hospital was a mystery.

Campbell didn't offer any updates on his medical condition, but thanked LSU fans for their well wishes and messages of support.

An integral piece of LSU's offensive line

A native of Monroe, La., and the second-highest rated overall prospect in Brian Kelly's first recruiting effort at the school, Campbell has started every game so far in his debut season as a true freshman at left tackle.

Campbell contended for the starting role from his first offseason practice with the team, earned the position right away, and never let go of it.

Where LSU goes now

LSU will now debut a different offensive line rotation for the fifth time in its sixth game this season.

Left guard Garrett Dellinger is playing with a cast on his left hand after he had surgery last week, and has already missed one game.

LSU listed 5th year senior Cameron Wire as the backup option at both tackle positions on its depth chart this week.

Wire has made nine career starts at left tackle and has played in three games this year with a start at right tackle in the opener.

