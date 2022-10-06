Skip to main content

LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch LSU vs. Tennessee on the Week 6 college football schedule

LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: LSU vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Tennessee: Hendon Hooker gets most of the attention, as he should as the quarterback of the No. 1 offense in college football right now and playing turnover free football, but the Vols also have a strong rushing attack that's good for over 200 yards in every game but one. Watch how well Tennessee defends against the pass; so far, not so great, ranking last in the SEC as the league's only team to allow over 300 air yards per game.

LSU: Just one heartbreaking point keeps the Tigers from being undefeated, but there are four straight wins to build from here, in addition to a strong looking front seven unit, even without the injured Maason Smith. This should be the best D the Vols have faced up to now, plus LSU will want to get more aggressive moving the ball downfield with Jayden Daniels and (up to now, the scarcely used) receiver Kayshon Boutte against a UT secondary that left a lot of clues on film going against Florida two weeks ago.

More from College Football HQ at LSU vs. Tennessee

LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule: Top Week 6 games you should watch

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football expert picks, prediction for biggest Week 6 games

By James Parks
ucf football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday

By James Parks
georgia football
Rankings

College football national champions from 1869 to today

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

By James Parks