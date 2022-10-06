LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: LSU vs. Tennessee

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Tennessee: Hendon Hooker gets most of the attention, as he should as the quarterback of the No. 1 offense in college football right now and playing turnover free football, but the Vols also have a strong rushing attack that's good for over 200 yards in every game but one. Watch how well Tennessee defends against the pass; so far, not so great, ranking last in the SEC as the league's only team to allow over 300 air yards per game.

LSU: Just one heartbreaking point keeps the Tigers from being undefeated, but there are four straight wins to build from here, in addition to a strong looking front seven unit, even without the injured Maason Smith. This should be the best D the Vols have faced up to now, plus LSU will want to get more aggressive moving the ball downfield with Jayden Daniels and (up to now, the scarcely used) receiver Kayshon Boutte against a UT secondary that left a lot of clues on film going against Florida two weeks ago.

LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook