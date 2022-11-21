LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of old rivals meet up in the regular season finale as LSU and Texas A&M square off from Kyle Field in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday.

These programs are headed in very different directions this season, as both have surprised observers and baffled preseason predictions.

All the experts thought that LSU would struggle in Brian Kelly's first season. But here it is, the SEC West champion after beating Alabama and Ole Miss and set to face off against Georgia for the conference championship.

And then there's Texas A&M, which signed what analysts called the greatest recruiting class in modern history and emerged as the No. 6 team in the preseason rankings, only to sputter through six straight losses and roll up a meager 1-6 record in SEC play, placing last in the West Division.

At two losses, LSU is still within striking distance for the College Football Playoff provided it can win the SEC Championship. But for that game to matter, first it has to take down the Aggies on the road.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions

LSU's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the visitors this week, as LSU has the 73.4 percent chance to defeat the Aggies on the road.

Texas A&M's chance of victory: By contrast, A&M has the 26.6 percent edge to upset the Tigers and win what would be its fifth game of the season.

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as the 9.5 point favorites to defeat Texas A&M, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Texas A&M +275 | LSU -400

Spread consensus pick: LSU -9.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that LSU will beat Texas A&M by a score of 28.6 to 18.5 in advance of the SEC Championship Game.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

LSU predictions: FPI kept the Tigers at No. 10 on the index's 131 college football rankings, which slot teams based on a projected per-game scoring margin, and gives them a 17.8 percent shot to beat Georgia for the SEC Championship.

Texas A&M predictions: The computer slots the Aggies at 45th nationally, a drop of five spots this week, and estimated to be 5.7 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

