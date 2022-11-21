LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions by computer model: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

Picks and predictions for LSU vs. Texas A&M on the Week 13 college football schedule as the SEC Championship Game approaches
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A pair of old rivals meet up in the regular season finale as LSU and Texas A&M square off from Kyle Field in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday.

These programs are headed in very different directions this season, as both have surprised observers and baffled preseason predictions.

All the experts thought that LSU would struggle in Brian Kelly's first season. But here it is, the SEC West champion after beating Alabama and Ole Miss and set to face off against Georgia for the conference championship.

And then there's Texas A&M, which signed what analysts called the greatest recruiting class in modern history and emerged as the No. 6 team in the preseason rankings, only to sputter through six straight losses and roll up a meager 1-6 record in SEC play, placing last in the West Division.

At two losses, LSU is still within striking distance for the College Football Playoff provided it can win the SEC Championship. But for that game to matter, first it has to take down the Aggies on the road.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions

LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions

LSU's chance of victory: The computer is siding with the visitors this week, as LSU has the 73.4 percent chance to defeat the Aggies on the road.

Texas A&M's chance of victory: By contrast, A&M has the 26.6 percent edge to upset the Tigers and win what would be its fifth game of the season.

Point spread: LSU comes into the game as the 9.5 point favorites to defeat Texas A&M, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46.5 points

Moneyline: Texas A&M +275 | LSU -400

Spread consensus pick: LSU -9.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that LSU will beat Texas A&M by a score of 28.6 to 18.5 in advance of the SEC Championship Game.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Central time on the main ESPN network and streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

LSU predictions: FPI kept the Tigers at No. 10 on the index's 131 college football rankings, which slot teams based on a projected per-game scoring margin, and gives them a 17.8 percent shot to beat Georgia for the SEC Championship.

Texas A&M predictions: The computer slots the Aggies at 45th nationally, a drop of five spots this week, and estimated to be 5.7 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. USC
  6. LSU
  7. Clemson
  8. Alabama
  9. Tennessee
  10. Oregon
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Kansas State
  16. Florida State
  17. UCLA
  18. North Carolina
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Oregon State
  23. Coastal Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Cincinnati Bearcats college football team schedule, rankings
News

Tulane vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions by college football computer model

By James Parks
Scenes at an LSU college football game in the SEC.
News

LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Notre Dame and USC, two of the fiercest rivals in college football history.
News

USC vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Auburn Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, predictions: Iron Bowl college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings schedule, release dates

By James Parks
Michigan came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, making its first appearance in the semifinal.
News

College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six picks in Week 13

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Predicting the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 13

By James Parks