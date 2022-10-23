Marshawn Lynch's NSFW comments during CFB game go viral

During its broadcast of the Washington-Cal game on Saturday, ESPN welcomed Marshawn Lynch into the booth, and it went about as well as you think it would.

Lynch accidentally swore twice while speaking on the live broadcast, immediately realized what he did.

"I'm from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands and I see that these motherfu-kers," Lynch said. "Oops! I mean, if these stands were how they were when we were here - that sh-t kinda got me."

As you'd expect, the moment involving Lynch went viral right away.

Lynch was joined in the booth by former Cal running back Justin Forsett, as both were being inducted into the school's hall of fame.

“It’s always a dream come true,” Lynch added.

“I never thought we would ever have this moment because both of our careers had ended. The football thing was over. We found out we were getting inducted into the hall of fame together. That’s one more opportunity to get out there and experience something like this.”

Lynch was a star at Cal from 2004 to 2006, finishing his college football career with 3,230 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards, and 35 all-purpose touchdowns.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook