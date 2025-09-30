Ranking the best freshman quarterbacks in college football after Week 5
The 2025 season has already shown how quickly freshman quarterbacks can alter the direction of their programs. While most first-year players are expected to develop slowly, a handful have stepped into immediate starting roles and delivered results that have exceeded expectations. Their performances through the first five weeks have made them cornerstones rather than complementary pieces, and they are proving capable of carrying the pressure that comes with the job.
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington has provided the spark for a rejuvenated program. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood has handled lofty expectations as the nation’s top recruit. California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has already engineered comeback wins, giving his team confidence in the future. These three stand out as the best freshman quarterbacks in the country at the close of September.
Each has faced unique challenges — from managing turnovers to earning the trust of teammates — but their resilience has been the common theme. With conference play intensifying, their growth will continue to shape their teams’ hopes this fall.
1. Malik Washington, Maryland Terrapins
Hometown quarterback Malik Washington has become the centerpiece of Maryland’s 4-0 start, providing the type of stability that had been missing in recent years. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound passer led the Terrapins to their first Big Ten road victory since 2023 in a 27-10 win at Wisconsin, throwing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He has also shown an ability to thrive in high-pressure moments, such as orchestrating a late 77-yard drive to seal a win against Northern Illinois.
Washington ranks among the nation’s top 25 in both passing yards and touchdowns, sitting at 1,038 yards and eight scores, but what has stood out most is his efficiency. He has avoided turnovers and displayed a pre-snap command that impressed head coach Mike Locksley, who credited Washington’s maturity and leadership for elevating teammates.
Locksley compared his impact to his high school career at Archbishop Spalding, where he transformed a struggling program into a winner.
For Maryland, the freshman has been more than a talented newcomer — he has been a tone-setter who helped the team bounce back from a turbulent 2024 season.
The Terrapins are on a bye this week and will put their perfect record on the line when they host Washington on Oct. 4.
2. Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines
Bryce Underwood entered college football with immense pressure as the No. 1 recruit in the country, and his early weeks at Michigan have shown both the patience of the coaching staff and the steady growth of a quarterback settling in. Initially used in a conservative role, Underwood was asked to focus on drop-back passing, but by Weeks 3 and 4, the staff let him play more freely. Against Nebraska, he posted 105 passing yards while adding 61 rushing yards and a touchdown, illustrating his dual-threat ability.
Head coach Sherrone Moore has emphasized the goal is to let Underwood “play free and play loose,” noting his relentless work ethic and visible joy for the game. Acting head coach Biff Poggi and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey helped implement a plan that gave him opportunities to use his athleticism, an approach that has already paid dividends.
Underwood’s arm strength and athletic upside have always been clear, but his calm approach has stood out as much as his physical traits. While Michigan continues to balance the playbook around him, the freshman has proven he is capable of leading a team with championship aspirations.
The Wolverines will host Wisconsin at noon ET on Saturday at The Big House.
3. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California Golden Bears
California’s recruitment journey with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was long and uncertain, but the payoff has been immediate. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound lefty has already guided the Golden Bears to a 4-1 record, flashing the poise and improvisation of a veteran. His breakout came against Minnesota, when he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He followed with an unforgettable play at Boston College, turning a broken play into a 51-yard scramble touchdown in the final minutes to secure a 28-24 victory.
Not every moment has been smooth. In a 34-0 loss at San Diego State, Sagapolutele threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, looking every bit the freshman. But he responded with confidence the following week, completing his next 10 passes after an early interception against Boston College and calmly leading two long touchdown drives to rally his team. Head coach Justin Wilcox praised his poise, while teammates lauded his leadership and composure.
The freshman’s ability to create off-script and keep teammates engaged has already made him a trusted leader. His maturity in close games has provided California with a solid foundation to build upon as conference play intensifies.
The Golden Bears will return home to face the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.