Michigan football coach says he'd adopt players' "unplanned" babies

Jim Harbaugh would raise the baby of any Michigan football player, staff member dealing with unplanned pregnancy

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh came out against abortion recently, and now he's taking that opinion one step further.

Harbaugh said he told football players and staff members that if they find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy, he and his wife "will take that baby."

"I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members," Harbaugh told ESPN.

"I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Harbaugh recently came out against abortion in remarks to a pro-life group in Michigan, saying, “In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love,” according to Detroit Catholic.

The abortion debate kicked into high gear again in recent weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the former Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion since 1973.

By overturning that case, the Court ruled that individual states have the right to legislate abortion for themselves, not at the national level.

The ruling was met with passionate reaction on both sides of the argument, with pro-life groups celebrating it, and pro-choice groups condemning the decision.

Harbaugh has been public with his political stances in the past, citing his Catholic faith in various social justice initiatives, including his support for Colin Kaepernick, speaking on behalf of providing legal aid for the poor, and attending a protest against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

(h/t ESPN)

