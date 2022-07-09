Michigan football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Michigan this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Michigan football schedule for the Wolverines' 2022 season.
Michigan football 2022 schedule
Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State
Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii
Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut
Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Maryland
Week 5, Oct. 1 at Iowa
Week 6, Oct. 8 at Indiana
Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Penn State
Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle
Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State
Week 10, Nov. 5 at Rutgers
Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska
Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Illinois
Week 13, Nov. 26 at Ohio State
Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game
Michigan football schedule overview
Colorado State Rams
2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West)
All time series: Michigan leads, 1-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-14 (1994)
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 Mountain West)
All time series: Michigan leads, 3-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 63-3 (2016)
Connecticut Huskies
2021 record: 1-11
All time series: Michigan leads, 2-0
Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-21 (2013)
Maryland Terrapins
2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 9-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 59-18 (2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 43-15-4
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-3 (2021)*
* Big Ten Championship Game
Indiana Hoosiers
2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 60-10
Last meeting: Michigan won, 29-7 (2021)
Penn State Nittany Lions
2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 15-10
Last meeting: Michigan won, 21-17 (2021)
Michigan State Spartans
2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 71-38-5
Last meeting: Michigan State won, 37-33 (2021)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 7-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 20-13 (2021)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1
Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 71-23-2
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-25 (2019)
Ohio State Buckeyes
2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All time series: Michigan leads, 59-51-6
Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-27 (2021)
Michigan football 2021 scores
Week 1, Sept. 4
Western Michigan at Michigan
Final score: Michigan 47, WMU 14
Week 2, Sept. 11
Washington at Michigan
Final score: Michigan 31, Washington 10
Week 3, Sept. 18
NIU at No. 25 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 63, NIU 10
Week 4, Sept. 25
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13
Week 5, Oct. 2
No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin
Final score: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17
Week 6, Oct. 9
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
Final score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29
Week 7, Oct. 16
Idle
Week 8, Oct. 23
Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 33, Northwestern 7
Week 9, Oct. 30
No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State
Final score: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33
Week 10, Nov. 6
Indiana at No. 7 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 29, Indiana 7
Week 11, Nov. 13
No. 6 Michigan at Penn State
Final score: Michigan 21, Penn State 17
Week 12, Nov. 20
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland
Final score: Michigan 59, Maryland 18
Week 13, Nov. 27
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan
Final score: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
Big Ten Championship, Dec. 4
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa
Final score: Michigan 42, Iowa 3
College Football Playoff
Orange Bowl semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia
Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
College Football Playoff
Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl
Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship
Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.
Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.
2014-15 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015-16 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016-17 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017-18 CFB Playoff
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2018-19 CFB Playoff
No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2019-20 CFB Playoff
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2020-21 CFB Playoff
No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24
2021-22 CFB Playoff
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18
This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.