Michigan football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Michigan this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Michigan football schedule for the Wolverines' 2022 season.

Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii

Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut

Week 4, Sept. 24 vs. Maryland

Week 5, Oct. 1 at Iowa

Week 6, Oct. 8 at Indiana

Week 7, Oct. 15 vs. Penn State

Week 8, Oct. 22 Idle

Week 9, Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State

Week 10, Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Week 11, Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska

Week 12, Nov. 19 vs. Illinois

Week 13, Nov. 26 at Ohio State

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

Colorado State Rams

2021 record: 3-9 (2-6 Mountain West)

All time series: Michigan leads, 1-0

Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-14 (1994)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 Mountain West)

All time series: Michigan leads, 3-0

Last meeting: Michigan won, 63-3 (2016)

Connecticut Huskies

2021 record: 1-11

All time series: Michigan leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Michigan won, 24-21 (2013)

Maryland Terrapins

2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 9-1

Last meeting: Michigan won, 59-18 (2021)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 43-15-4

Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-3 (2021)*

* Big Ten Championship Game

Indiana Hoosiers

2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 60-10

Last meeting: Michigan won, 29-7 (2021)

Penn State Nittany Lions

2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 15-10

Last meeting: Michigan won, 21-17 (2021)

Michigan State Spartans

2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 71-38-5

Last meeting: Michigan State won, 37-33 (2021)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 7-1

Last meeting: Michigan won, 20-13 (2021)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 6-4-1

Last meeting: Michigan won, 32-29 (2021)

Illinois Fighting Illini

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 71-23-2

Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-25 (2019)

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

All time series: Michigan leads, 59-51-6

Last meeting: Michigan won, 42-27 (2021)

Week 1, Sept. 4

Western Michigan at Michigan

Final score: Michigan 47, WMU 14

Week 2, Sept. 11

Washington at Michigan

Final score: Michigan 31, Washington 10

Week 3, Sept. 18

NIU at No. 25 Michigan

Final score: Michigan 63, NIU 10

Week 4, Sept. 25

Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan

Final score: Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

Week 5, Oct. 2

No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin

Final score: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Week 6, Oct. 9

No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

Final score: Michigan 32, Nebraska 29

Week 7, Oct. 16

Idle

Week 8, Oct. 23

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan

Final score: Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Week 9, Oct. 30

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

Final score: Michigan State 37, Michigan 33

Week 10, Nov. 6

Indiana at No. 7 Michigan

Final score: Michigan 29, Indiana 7

Week 11, Nov. 13

No. 6 Michigan at Penn State

Final score: Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Week 12, Nov. 20

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland

Final score: Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Week 13, Nov. 27

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan

Final score: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Big Ten Championship, Dec. 4

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa

Final score: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

College Football Playoff

Orange Bowl semifinal

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff national championship in the 2014-15 season. Alabama has appeared in every CFP except one and has won three national titles. Clemson is a two-time national champion and has appeared in three total championship games.

Here's a list of every national championship game and score in College Football Playoff history.

2014-15 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015-16 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016-17 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017-18 CFB Playoff

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23

2018-19 CFB Playoff

No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019-20 CFB Playoff

No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020-21 CFB Playoff

No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021-22 CFB Playoff

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

